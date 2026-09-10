8 Trade Targets for 49ers After Collins Injury

The San Francisco 49ers are going to be without Alfred Collins for the rest of the 2026 season. While the team has depth, he was expected to be a starter and a key contributor in his second NFL season. The team might have to look into trading for a veteran. Who are some options?

San Francisco 49ers trade options to replace Alfred Collins

TJ Slaton

Slaton is in the last year of his deal with the Bengals, and the addition of Dexter Lawrence makes the six-year veteran with 53 starts expendable.

Sebastian Joseph-Day

Joseph-Day just signed a two-year deal in Pittsburgh. However, the team did not expect to keep seventh-round rookie Gabriel Rubio and UDFA rookie Kevin Jobity. Their rises this summer make Joseph-Day available.

Maliek Collins

San Francisco would be familiar with this veteran. Collins is in his last year with the Cleveland Browns, and if they start slow, they would take anything. Collins spent 2024 with the 49ers and had five sacks.

Jonah Laulu

Laulu started in 15 games for the Raiders last year. However, the team now has a new defensive coordinator and a deep defensive line room. They could move on from the third-year player. He is only 26 years old, which could entice the 49ers.

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Levi Onwuzurike

Onwuzurike tore his ACL in 2025, and the team has started to move on. He is in the last year of his rookie deal, but all reports are that he is behind rookie Sky Gil-Howard. Still, it is a 27-year-old former second-round pick, so there is a chance he has potential.

Javon Hargrave

Hargrave is another familiar name. He signed a two-year deal with the Green Bay Packers. However, the rise of rookie Chris McClellan and former UDFA Anthony Campbell has made their defensive room deeper than ever. Hargrave is now expendable and could return to the 49ers. He was with the team from 2023 through 2024.

Davon Godchaux

Godchaux would fill the run-defense role that Collins is leaving behind. The ten-year veteran has 5.5 sacks but 123 career starts. This speaks to the high floor he brings as a run defender.

Roy Lopez

The only big issue here is that Lopez plays for the division rival Arizona Cardinals. Still, the Cardinals are not expected to be competitive this year, and the veteran could be taking snaps from younger names who might stick around. Adding a late pick for Lopez would be a win.