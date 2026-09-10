8 Trade Targets for 49ers After Collins Injury
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The San Francisco 49ers are going to be without Alfred Collins for the rest of the 2026 season. While the team has depth, he was expected to be a starter and a key contributor in his second NFL season. The team might have to look into trading for a veteran. Who are some options?
San Francisco 49ers trade options to replace Alfred Collins
TJ Slaton
Slaton is in the last year of his deal with the Bengals, and the addition of Dexter Lawrence makes the six-year veteran with 53 starts expendable.
Sebastian Joseph-Day
Joseph-Day just signed a two-year deal in Pittsburgh. However, the team did not expect to keep seventh-round rookie Gabriel Rubio and UDFA rookie Kevin Jobity. Their rises this summer make Joseph-Day available.
Maliek Collins
San Francisco would be familiar with this veteran. Collins is in his last year with the Cleveland Browns, and if they start slow, they would take anything. Collins spent 2024 with the 49ers and had five sacks.
Jonah Laulu
Laulu started in 15 games for the Raiders last year. However, the team now has a new defensive coordinator and a deep defensive line room. They could move on from the third-year player. He is only 26 years old, which could entice the 49ers.
Levi Onwuzurike
Onwuzurike tore his ACL in 2025, and the team has started to move on. He is in the last year of his rookie deal, but all reports are that he is behind rookie Sky Gil-Howard. Still, it is a 27-year-old former second-round pick, so there is a chance he has potential.
Javon Hargrave
Hargrave is another familiar name. He signed a two-year deal with the Green Bay Packers. However, the rise of rookie Chris McClellan and former UDFA Anthony Campbell has made their defensive room deeper than ever. Hargrave is now expendable and could return to the 49ers. He was with the team from 2023 through 2024.
Davon Godchaux
Godchaux would fill the run-defense role that Collins is leaving behind. The ten-year veteran has 5.5 sacks but 123 career starts. This speaks to the high floor he brings as a run defender.
Roy Lopez
The only big issue here is that Lopez plays for the division rival Arizona Cardinals. Still, the Cardinals are not expected to be competitive this year, and the veteran could be taking snaps from younger names who might stick around. Adding a late pick for Lopez would be a win.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley