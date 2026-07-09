49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Can't Get Jayden Daniels to Call Him Back
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Brandon Aiyuk has mismanaged his career so badly during the past month, you have to wonder if he still wants to play football.
At first, he taunted the 49ers for refusing to release him, which was foolish but understandable. Then, Aiyuk taunted Jayden Daniels and his mother because Daniels laughed when a 49ers fan screamed, "F--- Brandon Aiyuk," repeatedly.
Since then, Aiyuk and Daniels have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Daniels doesn't need Aiyuk anymore -- Daniels is doing just fine with the Washington Commanders. Aiyuk needs Daniels to vouch for him so that the Commanders might sign him when the 49ers eventually release him, assuming that ever happens.
That's why Aiyuk is trying to reach out to Daniels -- to clear the air, presumably. But, Daniels won't pick up the phone, according to Aiyuk.
Here's what Aiyuk said in his latest Instagram story:
"He said, 'I don't do that internet stuff, bro. Hit my phone if you gotta talk to me. You got my number.' When I call him, he don't answer. Hit my phone, bro. It's important. It's the money on the line."
Aiyuk needs to take a hint. Daniels probably doesn't want to be associated with him anymore. Aiyuk is a professional liability because he can't keep his mouth shut. He repeatedly turns on his own team and teammates. If he does that on the Commanders, players will hold Daniels responsible.
If Aiyuk had insulted Daniels while not mentioning his mother, maybe those two could squash their beef and be friends again, but Aiyuk had to hit Daniels where it hurts. Yes, he seems to have a helicopter mom. And no, she probably won't approve of her son working with Aiyuk ever again.
For what it's worth, I made a stream entitled "Jayden Daniels' mother seems to disapprove of Brandon Aiyuk," and she reposted it on X before un-reposting it. She must have pressed "repost" by accident when she came across it.
If Aiyuk were smart, he would issue a public apology to Daniels' mother, send her a bouquet of roses, and then delete his Instagram account. But nothing Aiyuk has done in the past year has been smart. He keeps making his life more difficult than it needs to be.
"They be like, 'BA and his social media antics'," Aiyuk said in a follow-up Instagram video. "I gotta get paid somehow, because an employer is holding me captive without pay. At least social media is paying. I'll tell y'all what. If I get a job back in the NFL, I'm still going to be on my b.s. on social media."
That logic makes my brain hurt.
To summarize: Aiyuk says he's making embarrassing videos online because he needs money, and then he says that he'll keep making these videos even if he gets another job in the NFL, which means he's not making these videos for money. He's making them for the love of the game.
Or, he's making them because he doesn't want to play football anymore, and it's easier to play the victim than to formally retire. Now, he can say that he was blackballed, not that he threw his career away unnecessarily.
Hopefully, the past few weeks have just been the NFL's version of the Theatre of the Absurd, and Aiyuk secretly is doing all the things he needs to do behind the scenes to get his career back on track. I miss watching him play football. Theoretically, he's still in his prime. There's still time for him to file for reinstatement and force the 49ers to release him.
But do the Commanders even want him anymore? Sounds like even he doesn't know the answer to that question.
I'm guessing he'll post another video shortly that will hurt his cause.
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn