San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks Live Scores and Updates
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SEATTLE -- This is the live blog for the 49ers' Week 5 road game against the Seattle Seahawks. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the press box.
Here are the 49ers' inactives: Nick Bosa, James Thompson Jr., Enrique Cruz, Tatum Bethune, Kyle Juszczyk, Marques Sigle and Kurtis. This means that rookie cornerback Ephesians Prysock is active for the firs time in his career, which is important, considering Upton Stout has a sprained AC joint in his shoulder and might not finish the game. If he goes down, I'd like to see the 49ers move Deommodore Lenoir to the slot and put Prysock on the field instead of veteran Jack Jones.
Here are three keys to the game for the 49ers:
1. Brock Purdy needs to complete a ton of short throws and his receivers must gain yards after the catch. This will force the Seahawks defensive backs to play tight to the line of scrimmage, which could open up the 15-17 yard pass over the middle.
2. Purdy must work the perimeter of the field before he tests the middle of the Seahawks' defense. They're geared up to take away those throws.
3. Kyle Shanahan needs to move the pocket by design for Purdy as much as possible, and must motion Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel into the slot so they can match up with linebackers. Don't be greedy. Don't force the ball down the field.
49ers vs. Seahawks live scores and updates
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn