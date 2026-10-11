San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks Live Scores and Updates

SEATTLE -- This is the live blog for the 49ers' Week 5 road game against the Seattle Seahawks. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

Here are the 49ers' inactives: Nick Bosa, James Thompson Jr., Enrique Cruz, Tatum Bethune, Kyle Juszczyk, Marques Sigle and Kurtis. This means that rookie cornerback Ephesians Prysock is active for the firs time in his career, which is important, considering Upton Stout has a sprained AC joint in his shoulder and might not finish the game. If he goes down, I'd like to see the 49ers move Deommodore Lenoir to the slot and put Prysock on the field instead of veteran Jack Jones.

Here are three keys to the game for the 49ers:

1. Brock Purdy needs to complete a ton of short throws and his receivers must gain yards after the catch. This will force the Seahawks defensive backs to play tight to the line of scrimmage, which could open up the 15-17 yard pass over the middle.

2. Purdy must work the perimeter of the field before he tests the middle of the Seahawks' defense. They're geared up to take away those throws.

3. Kyle Shanahan needs to move the pocket by design for Purdy as much as possible, and must motion Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel into the slot so they can match up with linebackers. Don't be greedy. Don't force the ball down the field.

49ers vs. Seahawks live scores and updates