What Placing De'Zhaun Stribling on Injured Reserve Means for 49ers

As expected, the San Francisco 49ers are placing rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling on Injured Reserve, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Stribling suffered a deltoid ligament sprain in his ankle during the Week 1 win against the Rams in Australia. It was a non-contact injury while running a route cutting across the middle of the field.

Initially, it looked like the worst-case scenario (a torn Achilles tendon). Anytime a player can't put any weight on their foot like that, you immediately fear the worst.

Thankfully, Stribling didn't suffer a season-ending injury. However, he will be out for at least the next four games.

Now that Stribling is placed on Injured Reserve, it means that the 49ers have an alarming trend. That trend is not having any contributions from their last three first-round picks.

Ricky Pearsall is out for the year after having surgery to fix his PCL that hampered him throughout the 2025 season. Mykel Williams is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last year.

Who knows when he will be back. And now, Stribling is out for at least the next four games, but there's a chance he could be out for longer.

Re: De’Zhaun Stribling for #49ers fans. Isolated deltoid ligament injuries are quite rare. Most injuries occur when there is an ankle fracture. Many of these injuries can respond to rehab (even grade 3 injuries). As pain and swelling go down, the ankle can be introduced to… — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) September 13, 2026

It sounds like Stribling's ankle injury is similar to Pearsall's PCL injury. Both will wait until the injury seems healed before attempting to stress it with physical activity.

That will be their litmus test for whether or not they can return to action soon. If it's still a bother, it seems surgery will be on the table for Stribling. That's the worst-case scenario.

This is a bit of a scary situation. The 49ers could end up having their last three first-round picks miss a season due to needing surgery for an injury.

You can't make this up. It would only happen to the 49ers. For now, Stribling and the 49ers will have their fingers crossed that resting will be enough.

Only time will tell. In the meantime, Deebo Samuel and Demarcus Robinson will pick up the slack with Stribling out for the next four games or more.

It's just a bummer, as the 49ers were high on Stribling contributing this season. The excitement to see him perform increased after his preseason showcase.

Whatever ends up happening, the 49ers must not rush him back. Even if it takes him eight games, so be it. Protecting him is the top priority to avoid further injury.

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