One 49ers Position Group Deserves an Apology After Week 1

To say the San Francisco 49ers were locked in against the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 1 win would be an understatement.

They were fired up, energized, and motivated to make the Rams pay for choosing them as their opponent in Australia. Practically every player on the 49ers performed incredibly well. That includes the offensive line.

In fact, they arguably had the best performance of all the position groups. The 49ers’ offensive line takes a lot of flak from fans. They’re made out to be the worst offensive line in the NFL, which isn’t true.

Week 1 against the Rams should help dispel the unfair criticism. It starts with how impressive they blocked for Christian McCaffrey and rookie Kaelon Black. They both put up efficient performances, which is partly thanks to the rotation Kyle Shanahan utilized them in.

yards before contact per RB rush



1. +2.79 - San Francisco 49ers

2. +2.55 - Detroit Lions

3. +2.53 - Carolina Panthers

4. +2.46 - Los Angeles Rams

5. +2.40 - Tennessee Titans

6. +2.36 - Chicago Bears

7. +2.32 - Indianapolis Colts

8. +2.03 - New York Jets

9. +1.75 - Seattle… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 15, 2026

However, the offensive line deserves a ton of credit. With Week 1 finished, the 49ers' running backs led the league in yards before contact per rush with +2.79 yards. That means they were seeing sizable rushing lanes from adequate blocking.

It’s no wonder McCaffrey and Black were ripping off some sweet runs throughout the game. The 49ers’ offensive line didn’t stop there, as they were amazing in pass protection as well. Brock Purdy wasn’t sacked once in the game.

That can sometimes be skewed if the quarterback holds onto the ball for too long, which Purdy has done over the last two seasons. But against the Rams, he made sure to be quick to pass the ball.

The Raiders and Jets in the good area of an offensive line chart! pic.twitter.com/52p0NGKK1J — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 15, 2026

And when he wasn’t quick, the offensive line held up strong. Their average time to pressure allowed was nearly three seconds. That’s an insane amount of time for most quarterbacks to have. The offensive line was great in both the pass and run game.

A mediocre unit doesn’t perform that way. They deserve an apology from fans who are unnecessarily critical of them. Now, you can say that it was just “one game,” but given how they’re being scoffed at, that doesn’t fly.

It’s never been one game. The 49ers offensive line has always been fine, a middle-of-the-pack unit. They’ve never been a bottom-feeding unit, as some critics/fans make them out to be. Still, there will be critics.

One game isn’t enough. I fear an entire season isn’t enough, especially if Purdy starts getting pressured a lot despite holding onto the ball for way too long.

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