One Curious Factor if the 49ers Ever Release Brandon Aiyuk

It's undeniable that Brandon Aiyuk has done some irreparable damage to his image with his ongoing social media tirade against the San Francisco 49ers.

He's even begun to take shots at his potential new team's starting quarterback, Jayden Daniels. Aiyuk is just doing whatever he wants, which is why he's been his own worst enemy.

It probably isn't a wise decision for him to go after Daniels. I doubt the Washington Commanders are taking that lightly, especially since they appear as the only team willing to sign him when released.

But now that Aiyuk has taken shots at Daniels, the Commanders' interest may be waning. There's no guarantee they sign him, which brings up a curious factor if the 49ers ever release him.

The curious factor is...

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Still recovering from knee surgery, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (left) hangs out with teammate George Kittle (85) during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I implore the 49ers to release Aiyuk immediately, and it's not just because it should've been done in March. It's due to extreme curiosity if any team will sign Aiyuk.

At this point, I'd be hard-pressed to say a single team has any interest, which is wild. Aiyuk wouldn't cost a team much. He could be signed to a one-year deal for $1.5 million with incentives.

It's typically an easy contract to hand out to a player of Aiyuk's caliber, but his social media tirade has made him an unattractive free agent. Teams will have to weigh if the juice is worth the squeeze.

They have to come to grips with the fact that Aiyuk may still be wilding out on social media. Maybe Aiyuk starts throwing tantrums on the field and disrupting the locker room.

Oct 20, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) walks on the field before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It would make a team feel like they made a mistake by bringing Aiyuk in, especially when the red flags have been evident for a while. No one would feel bad for a team that signs Aiyuk, either, if that happens.

I'm really curious if the Commanders sign him or have any interest. If they don't, where would Aiyuk turn to then? He'd need to rehabilitate his image significantly.

And that's not a guarantee it will lead him to a new team. He's closer to the end of his NFL career than keeping it alive, and he has no one to blame but himself.

All he had to do was remain silent or share his side of the story and leave it at that. Instead, he's continued to bury himself and what's possibly left of his NFL career.

What a shame.

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