49ers TE George Kittle Reveals Hilarious 'Welcome to the NFL' Moment

Every player has their "Welcome to the NFL" moment after they're drafted, including San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle.

Usually, when a player is asked about that moment, they will recall a time they messed up an assignment or got hit hard on the field. However, it's never simple with Kittle.

He was asked about his "Welcome to the NFL" moment while appearing on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, and he revealed his hilarious off-the-field moment, involving a legendary 49er.

Kittle's hilarious off-the-field moment

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) cheers while running off the field after the game of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“We’re at this bar, having a good time. I go to the bathroom, and it's like one of those older college bar vibes. The bathroom is exactly what you think it looks like, with a rusty door that doesn't really close," said Kittle. "So I’m peeing in the toilet in the stall, and there’s another rookie in there in the other stall, and I hear the door get kicked open. Joe Staley goes 'One of you guys gotta move. I gotta go!' He literally just takes the door off of my stall and he goes 'Kittle, get out or move over', and I said 'I’ll move over Mr. Joe Staley.' So, I was terrified. That was my second week on the Niners.”

This is an experience that would happen to Kittle. It's so typical because of how funny and smart it is. If Joe Staley is going to pull rank over you as a rookie, you have to do it.

The fact that Staley is a 49er legend at that point only emphasizes it. Kittle had recalled that the bar they were at was a karaoke bar because Staley apparently belongs on American Idol.

Aug 18, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley (74) looks on during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In any case, this isn't surprising for a rookie to move out of the way for the veteran. It's just hilarious that it occurred in a bathroom during an outing at a college bar.

You have to wonder if Kittle has done anything like that. He's been a veteran and is now a 49er legend, so he can easily replicate what Staley did to him to another.

That would've been a great follow-up question to Kittle from one of the Kelce brothers. Perhaps that one will be asked of him another time.

I'd imagine Kittle does something to rookies, but probably not to the awkward and funny degree as Staley.

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