Jerry Rice Believes 49ers Are Going To Win the Super Bowl

Will the San Francisco 49ers win the Super Bowl this season?

That's the biggest question on everyone's mind. One of the 49ers' biggest legends, Jerry Rice, seems to think this year the three-decade quest for a sixth Super Bowl may finally be over.

“I feel really good. I think this is the year for the Niners," shared Rice on NBC Sports Bay Area.

"I certainly hope so, and it’s going to be up to those players to go out there and get it done. I’m looking for a fun year. I’m looking for the Niners to make a statement.

"They have a very good team now. So, it’s going to be up to that locker room. It’s going to be up to all those guys to come together as a cohesive group and start talking about this during training camp.

"Don’t wait until the season. Let the guys know that there are high expectations, and let’s go get it.”

The 49ers have made numerous free agency moves, with the best signings undoubtedly being the additions of future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, the return of Dre Greenlaw to San Francisco, and the trade for Osa Odighizuwa, one of the NFL's most durable defensive linemen over the last few seasons.

Can the 49ers win the Super Bowl?

Feb 5, 2026; San Franciso, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on the Pat McAfee show set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rice's comments imply that the team is good enough to win the Super Bowl. To be fair, if everything falls into place, it could happen. But at the present time, they are not the best team in their own division.

With the Los Angeles Rams trading for Myles Garrett and the Seattle Seahawks coming off a Super Bowl victory, the 49ers are still one of the strongest teams in the league but remain behind in the NFC West. If they're going to make it back to the biggest game, they'll need a few things to go their way.

This would include a rare off year from their divisional rivals, remaining as healthy as possible despite years of consistent injury problems across the roster, and getting immediate contributions from their draft class, even though the 49ers' 2026 draft doesn't appear to feature any potential Day 1 contributors.

It's clear the 49ers still have a talented roster. Their free agency moves have undoubtedly put them in a better position, but there's no better time to make one final Super Bowl run with this core group before age and gradual decline begin to catch up with them.