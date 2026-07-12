Jerry Rice Believes 49ers Are Going To Win the Super Bowl
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Will the San Francisco 49ers win the Super Bowl this season?
That's the biggest question on everyone's mind. One of the 49ers' biggest legends, Jerry Rice, seems to think this year the three-decade quest for a sixth Super Bowl may finally be over.
“I feel really good. I think this is the year for the Niners," shared Rice on NBC Sports Bay Area.
"I certainly hope so, and it’s going to be up to those players to go out there and get it done. I’m looking for a fun year. I’m looking for the Niners to make a statement.
"They have a very good team now. So, it’s going to be up to that locker room. It’s going to be up to all those guys to come together as a cohesive group and start talking about this during training camp.
"Don’t wait until the season. Let the guys know that there are high expectations, and let’s go get it.”
The 49ers have made numerous free agency moves, with the best signings undoubtedly being the additions of future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, the return of Dre Greenlaw to San Francisco, and the trade for Osa Odighizuwa, one of the NFL's most durable defensive linemen over the last few seasons.
Can the 49ers win the Super Bowl?
Rice's comments imply that the team is good enough to win the Super Bowl. To be fair, if everything falls into place, it could happen. But at the present time, they are not the best team in their own division.
With the Los Angeles Rams trading for Myles Garrett and the Seattle Seahawks coming off a Super Bowl victory, the 49ers are still one of the strongest teams in the league but remain behind in the NFC West. If they're going to make it back to the biggest game, they'll need a few things to go their way.
This would include a rare off year from their divisional rivals, remaining as healthy as possible despite years of consistent injury problems across the roster, and getting immediate contributions from their draft class, even though the 49ers' 2026 draft doesn't appear to feature any potential Day 1 contributors.
It's clear the 49ers still have a talented roster. Their free agency moves have undoubtedly put them in a better position, but there's no better time to make one final Super Bowl run with this core group before age and gradual decline begin to catch up with them.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal