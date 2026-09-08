The Five Biggest Differences Between Australia and California
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MELBOURNE -- The 49ers just flew 16 hours across the globe just to feel right at home.
Australia and California are parallel universes in so many ways. Both are on the Pacific Ocean. Both have famous bays. Both had gold rushes around the same time. Both make great coffee and wine. Both have similar weather and climates. Both are English-speaking countries.
But the more time you spend down under, the more you see all the little differences between Australia and California. Little differences that are thrilling.
Here are the five biggest little differences between the two places.
1. Australians are friendlier than Californians.
When Australians say, "G'day, mate," they mean, "G'day, mate." When Californians say, "Hey, good to see you," they might mean, "Get out of my face." It's impossible to know. Californians tend to say everything with the same smile and are deathly afraid of saying no or making conversation with strangers (except the Californians who have parents from New York. Those are the cool Californians).
Australians seem genuinely eager to meet strangers, particularly Americans who never have experienced their country. And Australians can laugh at themselves, as opposed to Californians, who take their lives and their teams so seriously.
2. Australians don't appreciate ketchup like Californians do.
Australians have Heinz ketchup in their grocery stores, and they make good French fries (they call them chips), but if you go to a restaurant or a pub and ask for ketchup, the waiter or bartender will give you a funny look and say, "We have tomato sauce. It's kind of like ketchup." Which is true. It is kind of like ketchup. It's like a tangy, sweet, bad version of ketchup. And they think this is better than Heinz, which is hard to believe, considering Americans won't accept anything other than Heinz. And I'm pretty sure Ranch dressing doesn't even exist here. But Australia does have good mustard and tartar sauce.
3. Australia has better wildlife than California.
We have squirrels, and Australia doesn't. That's a fact. And squirrels are cute. But I would trade the entire squirrel species plus two first-round picks to Australia for koalas and kangaroos in a heartbeat. Squirrels are overrated. They're the Marcus Bontempelli of animals.
4. California has better urinals than Australia.
In California, most of the time you'll get a partition for privacy. I like a good partition. In Australia, usually you'll just stand on a grate and face a wall while other people stand next to you. Then you try to do your business. Keep in mind, the drain is underneath the grate, which is directly underneath your shoes. Have fun.
5. Australians are nicer to their top athletes than Californians are.
In California, or really anywhere in America, we love to tear down our best pro athletes. If you're the top basketball player in the world, too bad, you're not as good as Michael Jordan was. Or if you're an elite quarterback, too bad, you're overrated because you didn't win the Super Bowl last season. Or you're overrated because you DID win the Super Bowl last season and your team carried you. Or you're a system quarterback. Or you're not worth your contract.
Every great athlete is overrated in America -- at least, that's what we say.
In Australia, the best athletes are sacred. For example, everyone agrees that Marcus Bontempelli is the best Australian Rules Football player even though he failed to carry the Western Bulldogs to victory over the Adelaide Crows in an elimination match a few days ago. Obviously, one game doesn't define a career, and one player can't single-handedly beat an entire team. But in America, media personalities would have spent days tearing Bontempelli to shreds for falling short when it mattered most.
Fortunately, I'm not like that. I'm an Australian at heart. I would never disrespect The Bont.
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn