The Four Most Impressive Stats From 49ers' 36-30 Win Over Cardinals
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The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 36–30. Here are four significant records and statistics from the game.
49ers LB Fred Warner keeps on producing
Fred Warner recorded a career-high 17 tackles in the 49ers’ game, matching the franchise’s highest single-game tackle total since former linebacker Chris Borland also recorded 17 tackles against the New Orleans Saints on November 9, 2014.
Stat lines, records, milestones - Warner keeps on ticking them off. Don’t forget, he topped the all-time 49ers tackles list in Week 1, and now he’s setting even higher milestones. Warner continues to prove why he’s one of the best players in the league. Period.
49ers WR Deebo Samuel makes history
Deebo Samuel made NFL history against the Cardinals, recording 80 receiving yards without catching a single pass. It happened early in the game after Brock Purdy threw to Mike Evans, who flipped it off to Samuel on a 3rd-and-12 play.
His unusual stat line set the record for the most receiving yards in a game without a reception, surpassing Timmy Brown’s previous record of 65 yards set in 1961. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is a record that never gets beaten.
49ers QB Brock Purdy maintains impressive form
Brock Purdy shone once again in Week 3, finishing 15-for-27 with four touchdowns and a 133.8 passer rating. Performances like this are starting to feel like second nature for Purdy. He's had an incredible season so far.
The biggest statistic is that Purdy has done something neither Joe Montana nor Tom Brady ever achieved. Following in the footsteps of his hero, Dan Marino, Purdy became just the second quarterback in NFL history to record at least 10 touchdowns without being sacked through his team’s first three games of a season. Marino accomplished the feat in 1984.
The 49ers as a franchise match George Seifert
The 49ers have opened the season 3-0 for the fourth time since 2019, joining the 2019, 2023 and 2025 seasons. More impressively, San Francisco has now started consecutive seasons 3-0 for the first time since 1989 and 1990, when George Seifert was head coach.
It's hard to overstate how encouraging this start is for the 49ers, but their biggest test arrives against the Denver Broncos for Week 4. San Francisco look like one of the best teams in the league for many reasons.
These stats exemplify just how locked in everyone is. Long may it continue.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He is currently the owner of a motorbike racing outlet titled The Moto Report, where he produces written and video content on the biggest motorbike racing series in the world. Henry has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. His career highlights include covering the team for On SI throughout 2025 and previously interviewing 49ers legend George Kittle on a wide range of topics, such as his career highlights and what it means to him to represent the city of San Francisco.Follow thehenrycheal