The Four Most Impressive Stats From 49ers' 36-30 Win Over Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 36–30. Here are four significant records and statistics from the game.

49ers LB Fred Warner keeps on producing

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) reacts after the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fred Warner recorded a career-high 17 tackles in the 49ers’ game, matching the franchise’s highest single-game tackle total since former linebacker Chris Borland also recorded 17 tackles against the New Orleans Saints on November 9, 2014.

Stat lines, records, milestones - Warner keeps on ticking them off. Don’t forget, he topped the all-time 49ers tackles list in Week 1, and now he’s setting even higher milestones. Warner continues to prove why he’s one of the best players in the league. Period.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel makes history

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (19) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deebo Samuel made NFL history against the Cardinals, recording 80 receiving yards without catching a single pass. It happened early in the game after Brock Purdy threw to Mike Evans, who flipped it off to Samuel on a 3rd-and-12 play.

His unusual stat line set the record for the most receiving yards in a game without a reception, surpassing Timmy Brown’s previous record of 65 yards set in 1961. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is a record that never gets beaten.

49ers QB Brock Purdy maintains impressive form

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs with the ball Arizona Cardinals in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brock Purdy shone once again in Week 3, finishing 15-for-27 with four touchdowns and a 133.8 passer rating. Performances like this are starting to feel like second nature for Purdy. He's had an incredible season so far.

The biggest statistic is that Purdy has done something neither Joe Montana nor Tom Brady ever achieved. Following in the footsteps of his hero, Dan Marino, Purdy became just the second quarterback in NFL history to record at least 10 touchdowns without being sacked through his team’s first three games of a season. Marino accomplished the feat in 1984.

The 49ers as a franchise match George Seifert

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers have opened the season 3-0 for the fourth time since 2019, joining the 2019, 2023 and 2025 seasons. More impressively, San Francisco has now started consecutive seasons 3-0 for the first time since 1989 and 1990, when George Seifert was head coach.

It's hard to overstate how encouraging this start is for the 49ers, but their biggest test arrives against the Denver Broncos for Week 4. San Francisco look like one of the best teams in the league for many reasons.

These stats exemplify just how locked in everyone is. Long may it continue.