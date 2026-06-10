George Kittle Can’t Stop Raving About This 49ers Player
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George Kittle was unable to participate with the San Francisco 49ers during OTAs. It was to be expected, as he’s still working his way back from a torn Achilles.
Despite that, Kittle was still in attendance for OTAs to support the team in any way he could. However, Kittle couldn’t help but notice one 49ers player was balling out in practice.
That player was none other than Mike Evans. He practically turned Kittle into a fan watching him at OTAs, but Kittle has been raving about him ever since he joined.
Kittle can’t get enough of Evans
“He was cooking everybody,” Kittle said to Kay Adams on The Up and Adams Show. “You can’t just cover him one on one really. He’s gonna win almost every single time. Him and Brock immediately established a rhythm, which was really fun to watch.”
Kittle was the top recruiter in bringing Evans to the 49ers. Naturally, he’s thrilled his recruiting skills were successful. Most importantly, he’s over the moon about the 49ers having Evans aboard.
In a way, players are just like fans. They respect and admire another player’s game from afar, but now that Kittle and the 49ers can see how Evans operates up close, it only increases the appreciation.
“Everything he does is at such a high level and professionalism. You don’t always see it from a thirteen-year wide receiver who’s put up 1,000 yards in what? 11 out of 12 seasons? You don’t always see that. He came in, and everybody was just so happy with Mike, and he’s awesome. Mike has that Trent Williams aura around him.”
That’s an incredible compliment for Kittle to give to Evans regarding Williams’ aura. It means he has a commanding presence, and when he speaks and performs, everyone is watching and listening.
And why wouldn’t they? He’s been one of the better wide receivers in the last decade. He’s exactly the type of player the 49ers needed at wide receiver.
Evans will not only have a commanding presence at practice but in the games as well. Kittle knows that his addition will make the offense flow much more smoothly.
Brock Purdy will have an easier time; Kittle will have an easier time, and even running the ball with Christian McCaffrey should improve because of Evans.
Only a few more months left until we all get to see how Evans looks in the 49ers’ offense.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN