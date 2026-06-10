George Kittle Can’t Stop Raving About This 49ers Player

George Kittle was unable to participate with the San Francisco 49ers during OTAs. It was to be expected, as he’s still working his way back from a torn Achilles.

Despite that, Kittle was still in attendance for OTAs to support the team in any way he could. However, Kittle couldn’t help but notice one 49ers player was balling out in practice.

That player was none other than Mike Evans. He practically turned Kittle into a fan watching him at OTAs, but Kittle has been raving about him ever since he joined.

Kittle can’t get enough of Evans

"Everybody's getting cooked by Mike [Evans]" 🤣



George Kittle on how the new 49ers WR is fitting with the team @MikeEvans13_ | @49ers | @gkittle46 | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/2agVZIujJW — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) June 9, 2026

“He was cooking everybody,” Kittle said to Kay Adams on The Up and Adams Show. “You can’t just cover him one on one really. He’s gonna win almost every single time. Him and Brock immediately established a rhythm, which was really fun to watch.”

Kittle was the top recruiter in bringing Evans to the 49ers. Naturally, he’s thrilled his recruiting skills were successful. Most importantly, he’s over the moon about the 49ers having Evans aboard.

In a way, players are just like fans. They respect and admire another player’s game from afar, but now that Kittle and the 49ers can see how Evans operates up close, it only increases the appreciation.

“Everything he does is at such a high level and professionalism. You don’t always see it from a thirteen-year wide receiver who’s put up 1,000 yards in what? 11 out of 12 seasons? You don’t always see that. He came in, and everybody was just so happy with Mike, and he’s awesome. Mike has that Trent Williams aura around him.”

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

That’s an incredible compliment for Kittle to give to Evans regarding Williams’ aura. It means he has a commanding presence, and when he speaks and performs, everyone is watching and listening.

And why wouldn’t they? He’s been one of the better wide receivers in the last decade. He’s exactly the type of player the 49ers needed at wide receiver.

Evans will not only have a commanding presence at practice but in the games as well. Kittle knows that his addition will make the offense flow much more smoothly.

Brock Purdy will have an easier time; Kittle will have an easier time, and even running the ball with Christian McCaffrey should improve because of Evans.

Only a few more months left until we all get to see how Evans looks in the 49ers’ offense.

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