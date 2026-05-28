The Good and Not So Good from 49ers OTAs: First Impression of Rookies

The 49ers just wrapped up Day 1 of OTAs in front of the media. Here's who stood out.

THE GOOD

1. Running back Kaelon Black

Caught four passes during team drills. On one of his catches, he had to extend his arms and catch the ball away from his body, which was impressive. Clearly, he has good hand-eye coordination. He can catch a check-down pass. And he hits the hole hard. It's unclear how good his vision and route running are at this time, but it's still early.

2. Running back Jordan James

Ran with better vision than Black. While Black ran into the back of his blockers, James found daylight. You can tell he has been in the system for a year. He looks far better than he looked a year ago.

3. Outside linebacker Romello Height

Was the starting strongside linebacker for the first-team defense. He lined up on the line of scrimmage as a standing defensive end, which indicates that the 49ers are planning to use a five-man front in their base defense this season. Basically, they look like the Los Angeles Rams defense. It will be interesting to see how Height plays from his position. Can he set the edge, and can he make plays in coverage? If not, Luke Gifford most likely will start at this spot.

4. Outside linebacker Jaden Dugger

Was the backup strongside linebacker behind Height. When the 49ers drafted Dugger, I didn't understand what position they wanted him to play. Now, I get it -- he's an on-ball outside linebacker, same as Height. The difference is that Height is a natural pass rusher, while Dugger is a former safety who's a natural in coverage.

5. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall

Beat Deommodore Lenoir with a dig route over the middle to make a contested 15-yard catch on a pass from Brock Purdy that was high. Later, Pearsall beat Eli Apple from the slot to catch a 50-yard deep pass from Purdy. Pearsall will be the 49ers' No. 1 receiver this season when he's healthy. He already looks better than he ever has at this stage of the offseason.

6. Wide receiver Jordan Watkins

Beat veteran cornerback Jack Jones with a post route to catch a 30-yard pass. Jones was flagged for holding on the play, and Watkins still made the catch. He's explosive.

7. Wide receiver Jacob Cowing

Arguably the most explosive wide receiver on the field today. Cowing caught four passes, including a 40-yard deep pass and two 15-yarders over the middle. He seems much stronger than he did the past two seasons. Look for him to make the team and be the primary returner.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling

Caught just one pass in the entire practice. His catch came during 7-on-7s, he ran a curl route against Jakob Robinson, who was playing off coverage, and Taylor Martinez hit him for a gain of five yards. Stribling's only other target came when he ran a quick out route, the ball was low, he leaned over to catch it but couldn't haul it in. Bad throw from Kurtis Rourke, but Stribling should have caught it. And while he certainly is big and fast, he simply doesn't create much separation on his own right now.

2. Wide receiver Christian Kirk

Dropped two passes. Clearly was the least explosive wide receiver on the field. He's washed.

3. Wide receiver Mike Evans

Didn't practice. Apparently, he had family business in Texas to handle.

4. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson

Didn't show up. The 49ers didn't say why.

5. Offensive tackle Trent Williams

Didn't show up despite signing yet another contract extension. You'd think he'd at least grace the 49ers with his presence, but no.

6. Running back Isaac Guerendo

Tore his pectoral muscle a month ago and will miss most if not all of the offseason. Don't expect him to make the team.

7. Tight end Luke Farrell

Made a half-hearted attempt to catch a pass with one hand over the middle. Farrell might be the worst player on the team. It's incredible that the 49ers didn't address this position this offseason.