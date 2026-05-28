The Good and Not So Good from 49ers OTAs: First Impression of Rookies
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The 49ers just wrapped up Day 1 of OTAs in front of the media. Here's who stood out.
THE GOOD
1. Running back Kaelon Black
Caught four passes during team drills. On one of his catches, he had to extend his arms and catch the ball away from his body, which was impressive. Clearly, he has good hand-eye coordination. He can catch a check-down pass. And he hits the hole hard. It's unclear how good his vision and route running are at this time, but it's still early.
2. Running back Jordan James
Ran with better vision than Black. While Black ran into the back of his blockers, James found daylight. You can tell he has been in the system for a year. He looks far better than he looked a year ago.
3. Outside linebacker Romello Height
Was the starting strongside linebacker for the first-team defense. He lined up on the line of scrimmage as a standing defensive end, which indicates that the 49ers are planning to use a five-man front in their base defense this season. Basically, they look like the Los Angeles Rams defense. It will be interesting to see how Height plays from his position. Can he set the edge, and can he make plays in coverage? If not, Luke Gifford most likely will start at this spot.
4. Outside linebacker Jaden Dugger
Was the backup strongside linebacker behind Height. When the 49ers drafted Dugger, I didn't understand what position they wanted him to play. Now, I get it -- he's an on-ball outside linebacker, same as Height. The difference is that Height is a natural pass rusher, while Dugger is a former safety who's a natural in coverage.
5. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall
Beat Deommodore Lenoir with a dig route over the middle to make a contested 15-yard catch on a pass from Brock Purdy that was high. Later, Pearsall beat Eli Apple from the slot to catch a 50-yard deep pass from Purdy. Pearsall will be the 49ers' No. 1 receiver this season when he's healthy. He already looks better than he ever has at this stage of the offseason.
6. Wide receiver Jordan Watkins
Beat veteran cornerback Jack Jones with a post route to catch a 30-yard pass. Jones was flagged for holding on the play, and Watkins still made the catch. He's explosive.
7. Wide receiver Jacob Cowing
Arguably the most explosive wide receiver on the field today. Cowing caught four passes, including a 40-yard deep pass and two 15-yarders over the middle. He seems much stronger than he did the past two seasons. Look for him to make the team and be the primary returner.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. Wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling
Caught just one pass in the entire practice. His catch came during 7-on-7s, he ran a curl route against Jakob Robinson, who was playing off coverage, and Taylor Martinez hit him for a gain of five yards. Stribling's only other target came when he ran a quick out route, the ball was low, he leaned over to catch it but couldn't haul it in. Bad throw from Kurtis Rourke, but Stribling should have caught it. And while he certainly is big and fast, he simply doesn't create much separation on his own right now.
2. Wide receiver Christian Kirk
Dropped two passes. Clearly was the least explosive wide receiver on the field. He's washed.
3. Wide receiver Mike Evans
Didn't practice. Apparently, he had family business in Texas to handle.
4. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson
Didn't show up. The 49ers didn't say why.
5. Offensive tackle Trent Williams
Didn't show up despite signing yet another contract extension. You'd think he'd at least grace the 49ers with his presence, but no.
6. Running back Isaac Guerendo
Tore his pectoral muscle a month ago and will miss most if not all of the offseason. Don't expect him to make the team.
7. Tight end Luke Farrell
Made a half-hearted attempt to catch a pass with one hand over the middle. Farrell might be the worst player on the team. It's incredible that the 49ers didn't address this position this offseason.
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn