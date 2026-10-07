Grading Every 49ers Rookie Through First 4 Games

Now that the San Francisco 49ers are four games into the 2026 season, it is fair to look back and see how the rookies have adjusted to the first quarter of their NFL careers. How would these players grade out through four weeks?

Grading San Francico 49ers Rookies

Round 2, Pick 33: De'Zhaun Stribling – WR, Ole Miss

Stribling has only played 21 snaps this season. It is easy to put his grade him as an incomplete. While we will see down the line what happens, the biggest cloud hanging over the pick is the early-season success of Denzel Boston, who was consistently ranked higher than Stribling, yet was drafted right after him.

Grade: Incomplete

Round 3, Pick 70: Romello Height – DL, Texas Tech

Height missed one game due to a broken hand. He has 101 total snaps. While the hand issue has held him back, he has been a slight disappointment. Of rookies with at least 40 pass rush snaps, he ranks last in pressures, and he is sixth out of eight in pass rush win rate. He is seeing the field, but not taking advantage.

Grade: D+

Round 3, Pick 90: Kaelon Black – RB, Indiana

Black had 14 rushes for 65 yards in the first week. He has had 17 rushes for 55 yards since then. The 49ers are using Christian McCaffrey well, but Black has slowed his pace.

Grade: C

Round 4, Pick 107: Gracen Halton – DT, Oklahoma

Halton has an impressive 118 snaps. Of the rookie interior rushers who have 30 pass rush snaps or more, he is third in pressures and pass rush win rate. This is a rookie playing above his draft slot.

Grade: A

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Round 4, Pick 127: Carver Willis – OL, Washington

On one hand, he has not played, which could make him incomplete. On the other, he was beat out by Connor Colby and lost the job in training camp.

Grade: C

Round 4, Pick 139: Ephesians Prysock – CB, Washington

Prysock was not expected to see the field as a rookie.

Grade: B

Round 5, Pick 154: Jaden Dugger – LB, Louisiana

Dugger has 100 snaps as the 49ers' starting SAM linebacker. He has eight tackles so far this season. Missed tackles are an issue, but the rookie is outshooting his draft projection. The upside is showing already.

Grade: A

Round 5, Pick 179: Enrique Cruz Jr. – OT, Kansas

Cruz was not expected to play as a rookie.

Grade: B