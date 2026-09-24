Kyle Shanahan Sounds Off On 49ers WR Brandin Cooks

Injuries have been piling up at wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, with veteran Demarcus Robinson as the latest.

Robinson joins rookie De’Zhaun Stribling on the Injured Reserve list as he nurses a high ankle sprain. In response to Robinson’s placement, the 49ers signed Brandin Cooks.

Adding a receiver was extremely necessary, given how thin the position was getting. On Wednesday, Shanahan was asked what Cooks brings to the 49ers.

Shanahan sounds off on 49ers signing Cooks

“Just awesome to get a veteran receiver here. I mean, Brandin, I've been a fan of him for the last 10 years. He's had a hell of a career, been a hell of a player. We're down on guys, so it's awesome to get a guy in here who's done it before and done it for a long time.”

The 49ers will be hoping Cooks still has some of the blazing speed that he’s been known for. Choosing him over the other available free agents made sense since he can fill in that vertical role.

As for why Cooks signed with the 49ers, it didn’t take much convincing. All he had to do was look at their depth with all of their latest injuries. Sure enough, that’s what Shanahan said they did.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) catches a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Just showing him our situation. He knows that we're down guys, so he's going to have an opportunity to get up eventually,” Shanahan said on the 49ers’ pitch to Cooks. “Tell him we'd give him a chance to come here, let him show us what he can do, give him a chance to compete to get up.”

I doubt Cooks will be seen in Week 3 this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. That’s demanding a lot of a player who just joined a team to play in four days.

If he suits up, it will be an incredible feat, and also a desperate one. Cooks will have a better chance of donning the 49ers’ uniform for the first time next week against the Denver Broncos.

The 49ers will be hoping for that. They don’t want to play multiple games with their wide receiver position extremely thin. If Cooks can get the playbook down a bit, they’ll use him.

“We’re down guys so as soon as he's ready,” said Shanahan. “We usually get five guys up for game day, so as soon as he can show he's one of those five.”

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