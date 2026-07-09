How the 49ers Have Transitioned on Offense and Defense Since Last Year

This is a year of transition for the 49ers; the oldest core in the league is recovering from last year’s wave of injuries, with young players in key backup roles. They also are changing defensive philosophy under new coordinator Raheem Morris. A change is gonna come; how will Kyle Shanahan and the Niners respond?

The passing game without Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey set a franchise record for touches last year. NFL history shows backs with that high a workload get hurt or fall off in the following year. If McCaffrey misses time, rookie back Kaelon Black will have to step up as a receiver, but he can’t approach the impact that CMC has on a defense.

McCaffrey is a gravity player, drawing defenders to open the field for other targets. Black won’t command that level of attention, which puts a higher priority on the ability of receivers to separate. The young, untested players will need to step up.

The running game without George Kittle

The Niners were 30th in rushing yards per carry last year. They were last without Kittle. If he misses time again this year coming off Achilles surgery, the run game loses nearly two yards per carry.

Blocking is not a strength for backup Jake Tonges, and Luke Farrell has been a disappointment. UDFA tight end Khalil Dinkins may be needed to play a significant role if Kittle goes down, as he would be the best healthy run-blocking tight end on the team.

An uncharacteristic deficit in YAC

Yards after catch is a staple of the Shanahan offense. The Niners led the league in YAC from 2019 through 2023. Last year they fell to 19th. Ricky Pearsall was next to last in YAC among all receivers in 2025. Mike Evans was last. Once again, the young, untested players will be counted upon to fill a key role. This year, Shanahan can’t afford to redshirt receivers.

The 3rd and long pass rush without a proven 2nd edge

The veteran defensive ends opposite Nick Bosa are edge-setting run stoppers and inconsistent pass rushers. The only pass rush first threat is rookie edge Romello Height. If he needs to ramp up to impact in the league, Morris will need to blitz more to work around it. The hope is that the Niners sign a veteran two-way edge in free agency before camp starts.

3rd and 4 with only one-way specialists at edge

This is the down-distance scenario where the Niners' specialization at defensive line becomes a problem. A designated pass rusher that can’t stop the run, a designated edge-setter in Mykel Willams that can’t get to the QB.

My guess is they go with Williams and live with the result, because if Height is on the field, a team can run at him with consistent success on 3rd and 4.

Doubling the blitz rate with only one capable safety on the back end

Morris likes to blitz at nearly double the rate of Robert Saleh; however, that was with capable safeties in Atlanta. The 49ers have one decent safety in Malik Mustapha and players who likely would not start elsewhere in Marques Sigle and Ji’Ayir Brown.

Can Morris blitz as often as he prefers if the safeties can’t defend the back end deep and get beat for scores? Probably not. Which to me could mean that the Niners will shop for a starting safety at the trade deadline so that Morris can play aggressively as he has in the past.

Transition opportunities

Blitzing – Upton Stout had a 23% pressure rate on 39 blitzes last year per Kyle Posey of Niners Nation. Stout should see over 60 with Morris and can develop into a weapon. Another young player who can be effective in a heightened blitzing role is Nick Martin, who lived in the backfield in his sophomore year at Oklahoma State for six sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

Stunts – With speed interior rushers in Osa Odighizuwa and rookie Gracen Halton, Morris would be wise to use stunts more often since both are excellent in pursuit.

More of a rotation at DB – Starting boundary corner Renardo Green is capable in coverage, but lacks the hands for interceptions. Morris may choose to go with more of a hands unit on 3rd and long with Jack Jones or Nate Hobbs to increase the chances for picks.

Red zone touchdowns – The Niners were 2nd in red zone touchdowns and 4th in touchdown percentage inside the red zone last year. This year they could be first in both, with three proven red zone targets in Mike Evans, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey. Evans leads all active receivers in red zone touchdowns career.