How the 49ers Will Likely Lose Their First Game This Season

The San Francisco 49ers are riding high with a 5-0 record.

They show no signs of slowing down, and there’s zero reason to think they will. Their next two opponents will be the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons.

Those two teams shouldn’t cause much of a struggle for the 49ers. However, there is one aspect of their team that’s been a struggle all season, and it will likely be the reason they lose their first game this season.

49ers might lose because of this

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Eddy Pineiro (18) prepares to kick an extra point during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will be kicker Eddy Pineiro missing multiple kicks. Maybe it’ll be one missed extra point and one missed field goal, or it’ll be multiple missed extra points or multiple missed field goals.

Whichever way it plays out, their first loss of the season feels like it will come when Pineiro shanks his kicks. He’s been doing it already, and it hasn’t cost the 49ers yet.

But given how electric the 49ers have started the year, this is the most likely way for them to lose a game. Pineiro will be their undoing and cost them a game.

Now, it probably won’t be 100% on him. Brock Purdy could end up having one of his multi-interception games. He’s good for at least one a season. And perhaps the defense has an extremely off day.

But when it comes down to it, Pineiro will be the one who sinks them. He’s arguably been their biggest liability this season. It just hasn’t been an issue because they’ve been winning.

Imagine if Pineiro missed the game-winning field goal against the Seattle Seahawks. I mean, he almost missed it. His kick wasn’t clean, so he clearly has a bit of the yips.

It isn’t Jake Moody level, but it’s a scary spot for the 49ers to be in nonetheless. This puts added pressure on them to avoid games becoming a kicker battle. They can’t have a win be determined by Pineiro.

Just look at what happened to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Sean McVay left it up to his kicker, and what happened? They lost the game.

The circumstances are different because the kick was blocked, and the Rams have the worst special teams unit in the league. But their kicker isn’t reliable, and the fact that they left it up to a field goal cost them.

That cannot be the 49ers. But it’s likely going to happen at least once. They'd better hope Pineiro finds his rhythm soon. If his struggles continue as the playoffs approach, they’ll be in a sketchy spot.

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