Brock Purdy Reminded Everyone of his Greatest Trait Against Seahawks

What an incredible win the San Francisco 49ers got over the Seattle Seahawks. Entering the season, it was by far their toughest matchup on the schedule.

Winning by three points and going down to the wire proved that. The 49ers were significantly better in this game than they were in any of their three contests against Seattle last year.

Brock Purdy was one significant reason for that. He delivered dime after dime to Mike Evans, who dominated Seattle from start to finish.

However, his performance goes beyond his connection with Evans. Just in case anyone forgot, Purdy reminded everyone of his greatest trait against the Seahawks.

Purdy's greatest trait

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scrambles against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's his mental toughness. That's his elite trait. I've been pointing it out for over three years. The guy has insanely strong mental fortitude. Not even a tank can measure up to it.

Purdy went into a chaotic environment at Lumen Field against the best defense in the NFL, one that has owned him and the 49ers' offense in the last two games, and was nails.

He could've easily folded under the immense pressure. He knew how big-time that game was. It wasn't just about beating a divisional opponent. The 49ers needed to stand up to their nightmare – Seattle's defense.

Purdy didn't let any of the last two matchups with the Seahawks bother him. He went into this game as cool as a cucumber. It's so impressive how he manages to remain unfazed.

But that's been evident since he became the starter in 2022. Whether it was primetime games or the playoffs, he doesn't get timid in important games.

The pressure of the game is one way he proves his mental toughness. Another way is how he responds to physical pressure in a game.

Quarterbacks who start to get sacked, hit, and pressured will likely fold over time. That could've easily happened to Purdy against the Seahawks.

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) acknowledges 49ers fans in the crowd after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was pressured on 17 of his 34 dropbacks (50.0%), the third-highest pressure rate he has faced in a game in his career.

If he had started to struggle, no one would've blamed him. But he didn't. Not one bit. He knew what was going to happen to him in this game, despite how amazing his offensive line has been this season.

And while the 49ers' offense couldn't sustain drives for the majority of the game, Purdy helped lead the most important drive of the game, which started in the third quarter while down 26-21.

The 49ers went on a 12-play, 74-yard series that came away with a touchdown. Again, Purdy didn't get discouraged by the weight of the game, the pressure in his face, and the fact that they struggled to move the ball a lot.

Did he play a great game as he did against the Miami Dolphins and the Arizona Cardinals? No. But against the NFL's best defense on the road, he proved more in that game than against Miami and Arizona.

Purdy has raised his game this season. It's tough to deny that, but one thing that's never been debatable is his elite mental toughness, and he reminded everyone of that in the win against the Seahawks.

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