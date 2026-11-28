Brock Purdy will not be on hand when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks for the second time this season.

Purdy is nursing an ankle sprain he suffered in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings. A week off from practice wasn’t enough time for him to bounce back, which means Mac Jones will start.

Jones did a terrific job for the 49ers last season in the eight games he filled in for Purdy. He’s bound to replicate that performance again. It’s times like this that prove why the 49ers didn’t trade him at the deadline.

In fact, they look like geniuses for keeping Jones, if they weren’t already. It made zero sense for a Super Bowl-contending team to get rid of an excellent quarterback contingency plan. Jones keeps the 49ers alive in every game, as opposed to most backups.

“Anytime you have a backup quarterback who you believe could be one of the better starters in this league, that's a hell of a deal,” Shanahan said.

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It's always hard and tempting if someone offers a lot of stuff because you know how much that can help your team, but you're kind of glad you don't have to make that decision because of how bad it is when the starter gets hurt and you're missing that guy. So, really grateful that he's here and I'm glad we didn't make a trade.”

Imagine if the 49ers traded Jones to the Minnesota Vikings for a third-round pick. It would’ve been malpractice by the 49ers. Even if it were for a second-round pick, it wouldn’t be a wise trade to make.

The time to trade Jones was before the NFL draft. It still wasn’t advisable to trade him, but it’s much more sensible to do it before the draft than after. The 49ers would’ve been able to add a player who could help them this season.

Doing a trade at the deadline would’ve hurt them this season. Now, they have a chance to beat the Seahawks on Sunday. That wouldn’t have been the case if they started Kurtis Rourke or anyone else.

The 49ers can pat themselves on the back for remaining steadfast on their high price for Jones. Purdy is out of action. Maybe even for next week against the New York Giants.

They don’t have to panic or worry because they know they have Jones, who can fill in nicely and keep them afloat as he did last year.

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