The Hypothetical Reason Why 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Would Wear a Dre Greenlaw Jersey

It's no secret that San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan adores linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Greenlaw brings something unique to the defense with his intensity, eagerness and overall attitude toward playing football. Now, after a one-year absence with the Denver Broncos, he’s back in the City by the Bay and with a franchise where he feels he belongs.

Shanahan has always spoken highly of him. Playing Denver in Week 4 was always going to fire him up, and the stats backed this up: he recorded 12 tackles, almost double Fred Warner's, and had a forced fumble as well. It was his best performance of the season.

Speaking after the game, Shanahan spoke at length about Greenlaw's performance and his wider influence on the franchise.

"I think people know, but like if I had to wear a jersey, I'd probably wear his," said Shanahan post-game.

"Just the way he plays, what he's done for us over these years, going back to his rookie year and getting us the number one seed in Seattle with the play he made on the goal line.

"Just the way he inspires people because the way he plays. I think he's an intimidation factor for the other side of the ball because of the way he plays, and it's hard for us not to be as aggressive as possible with how he is out there.

"So, we missed him for the year, but it was good to, as we feel, get a family member back."

Shanahan believes that Greenlaw was more fired up for this game, likely due to his negative experience with the Broncos, resulting in him dominating the stat line.

"Yes, definitely. We knew he'd be excited going into this game. Dre's excited going into every game, but this one meant a little more to him. I was a little nervous there in the first half," he added.

"We told him, 'You can get close, but don't be so excited you give them an explosive with 15.' And I really thought someone was going to get one in the second half of one of the teams, just challenged our team to make sure it wasn't us.

"I don't think anyone ended up getting one, but Dre held his emotions good enough today and led the team in tackles and had an unbelievable game. He's had an unbelievable season so far and we're so happy to have him back at home."

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw at press conference after the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect