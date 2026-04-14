The 49ers' Greatest 1st-Round Picks: The Ones Who Changed Everything
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The San Francisco 49ers enter their 80th season as an NFL franchise, just in time for their 80th NFL Draft on April 23rd.
Over the years, San Francisco has cemented themselves as one of the NFL’s premier franchises, with five Super Bowl wins, a wealth of playoff success, and countless iconic figures representing the organisation at Kezar Stadium, Candlestick Park and Levi’s Stadium.
Below are three of the many influential figures to have represented the City by the Bay.
Patrick Willis - 11th overall pick
It’s a travesty that Patrick Willis never won a Super Bowl. Despite retiring at just 30, he established himself as one of the greatest linebackers in San Francisco 49ers history. When those conversations come up, it’s Willis or Fred Warner who immediately spring to mind.
In 112 games, he recorded 950 tackles (732 solo), 20.5 sacks, eight interceptions and 16 forced fumbles. A seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time First-Team All-Pro, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2024.
Imagine how much greater Willis could have been without the early retirement and recurring toe injuries.
Ronnie Lott - 8th overall pick
Ronnie Lott has a strong case as the greatest defensive back in NFL history, excelling at both cornerback and safety.
During his career, he played for the 49ers, Los Angeles Raiders and New York Jets, finishing with 63 interceptions and leading the league in that category twice.
Renowned for his all-around ability, Lott surpassed 1,000 career tackles in 1993 and recorded five seasons with at least 100 tackles. His decade in San Francisco was particularly dominant, as the team won eight division titles and four Super Bowls. In the postseason, he started all 20 games, registering nine interceptions, 89 tackles and two touchdowns.
Jerry Rice - 16th overall pick
This list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Jerry Rice. Rice was so dominant that his career could almost be viewed as two Hall of Fame careers combined into one. Despite retiring over two decades ago, no player has come close to his 22,895 receiving yards, and he holds a number of records that may never be broken.
Among them, Rice owns the all-time records for receptions (1,549), receiving touchdowns (197), total touchdowns (208), and receiving yards in both the regular season and playoffs. He also holds the record for most 1,000-yard seasons (14) and most seasons leading the league in receiving touchdowns.
When all is said and done, the best way to describe Rice is simple: in any greatest-of-all-time debate, he is either first or second, often mentioned alongside Tom Brady.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal