The 49ers' Greatest 1st-Round Picks: The Ones Who Changed Everything

The San Francisco 49ers enter their 80th season as an NFL franchise, just in time for their 80th NFL Draft on April 23rd.

Over the years, San Francisco has cemented themselves as one of the NFL’s premier franchises, with five Super Bowl wins, a wealth of playoff success, and countless iconic figures representing the organisation at Kezar Stadium, Candlestick Park and Levi’s Stadium.

Below are three of the many influential figures to have represented the City by the Bay.

Patrick Willis - 11th overall pick

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer inductee Patrick Willis before a game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

It’s a travesty that Patrick Willis never won a Super Bowl. Despite retiring at just 30, he established himself as one of the greatest linebackers in San Francisco 49ers history. When those conversations come up, it’s Willis or Fred Warner who immediately spring to mind.

In 112 games, he recorded 950 tackles (732 solo), 20.5 sacks, eight interceptions and 16 forced fumbles. A seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time First-Team All-Pro, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2024.

Imagine how much greater Willis could have been without the early retirement and recurring toe injuries.

Ronnie Lott - 8th overall pick

Feb 3, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Ronnie Lott is interviewed on radio row prior to Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images | Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Ronnie Lott has a strong case as the greatest defensive back in NFL history, excelling at both cornerback and safety.

During his career, he played for the 49ers, Los Angeles Raiders and New York Jets, finishing with 63 interceptions and leading the league in that category twice.

Renowned for his all-around ability, Lott surpassed 1,000 career tackles in 1993 and recorded five seasons with at least 100 tackles. His decade in San Francisco was particularly dominant, as the team won eight division titles and four Super Bowls. In the postseason, he started all 20 games, registering nine interceptions, 89 tackles and two touchdowns.

Jerry Rice - 16th overall pick

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

This list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Jerry Rice. Rice was so dominant that his career could almost be viewed as two Hall of Fame careers combined into one. Despite retiring over two decades ago, no player has come close to his 22,895 receiving yards, and he holds a number of records that may never be broken.

Among them, Rice owns the all-time records for receptions (1,549), receiving touchdowns (197), total touchdowns (208), and receiving yards in both the regular season and playoffs. He also holds the record for most 1,000-yard seasons (14) and most seasons leading the league in receiving touchdowns.

When all is said and done, the best way to describe Rice is simple: in any greatest-of-all-time debate, he is either first or second, often mentioned alongside Tom Brady.