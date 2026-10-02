John Lynch Says 49ers' Mykel Williams “Looks Excellent” Ahead of Week 5 Return

The San Francisco 49ers’ injury woes have already plagued them. It only took three games.

But they’re 3-0 and sitting at the top of the NFC West, so there’s still plenty of reason for optimism. That doesn’t change the fact that they’re already stretched thin on defense though.

However, there’s one defensive player who has yet to play a single snap this season and appears to be on track to return in Week 5 after being placed on IR. That player is 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams, who returned to practice this week in a limited capacity.

His return could provide a huge boost to an injury-riddled defense. Williams showed flashes during his rookie season before an ACL injury abruptly ended his year, and getting him back on the field should give the 49ers another body to work with.

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles in the pocket under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s fair to have tempered expectations initially, as Williams will work his way back up in practice before actually playing. This additional week of practice is the right call. However, general manager John Lynch provided an encouraging update on his progress and indicated that Williams should be ready to face the Seattle Seahawks.

"He looks excellent and it’s been a long time coming. When you’re in those ACL’s, those longterm injuries, there’s a mental grind that comes with that and I’ve been very proud of Mykel with how he’s handled it, how he’s embraced it," shared Lynch in his usual weekly updates with Bay Area radio station KNBR.

"When we told him we were gonna put him on PUP and wasn’t gonna eligible until Week 5, I know he was upset, but he just went back to work. I think now he’s in a good spot, but it was nice to see him out there at practice yesterday and today he’ll get into pads. He’s chomping at the bit to get out there.

"He’s not eligible to play this week, so this week we just opened his practice window and the following week he will be eligible provided things go well, we’re looking forward to seeing him out there.”

Nick Bosa will likely miss a couple more games after sitting out the matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, and rookie Romello Height was also limited in practice. The 49ers could potentially manage against the Denver Broncos, but they’ll need as many players back as possible for their Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.