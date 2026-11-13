49ers List 7 Players Questionable for Week 10 vs. Cowboys

For the first time since Week 1, the San Francisco 49ers have a pretty positive injury report heading into game day.

They've listed seven players as questionable for their Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Mike Evans is the only player ruled out with Achilles tendinitis.

That was the expected bad news, and it will remain that way for several more weeks. The good news is that the 49ers are getting Deebo Samuel back.

He doesn't carry an injury designation, which is tremendous. He's feeling no lingering issues from his hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.

His return will be an added boost to the 49ers' offense, specifically the passing game. Brock Purdy can now spread the ball around efficiently.

Questionable cornerbacks

Usually, a player who is questionable isn't much of a concern. However, both of the 49ers' starting cornerbacks, Deommodore Lenoir (foot) and Renardo Green (back), are compromised.

Both players missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. It wasn't until today that they got in a limited session, so they're clearly playing through pain.

They probably don't fall under the usual questionable status. I don't think they're guaranteed to play, but if they do, they will be toughing it out.

If either Lenoir or Green is inactive against the Cowboys, it will be tough on the 49ers' defense. They need Lenoir and Green out there against CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Even though they're compromised, it's better than rolling out Jack Jones. Rookie Ephesians Prysock might be okay, but he hasn't played much.

The 49ers' pass rush will need to take over in this game to help out the secondary. Otherwise, they'll struggle to get stops and limit the damage.

Trent Williams and Dre Greenlaw

In typical 49ers fashion, Trent Williams and Dre Greenlaw got dinged up in practice on Thursday. Williams hurt his shoulder and didn't participate in Friday's practice.

Kyle Shanahan is hoping it's enough time for Williams to feel sufficient. If he can't go, the 49ers will turn to Vederian Lowe.

Greenlaw hurt his knee, but unlike Williams, he didn't sit out of Friday's practice. He was good enough to participate in a limited capacity, which is encouraging.

As for the other three questionable 49ers: Nate Hobbs (abductor), Upton Stout (shoulder, neck), and C.J. West (knee). Expect them to play in Week 10.

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