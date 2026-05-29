Best NFL Team Fits for Top 10 Free Agents

It’s a good time to take another look at the NFL free-agent market after four players from my best-available list recently found new teams.

Aaron Rodgers and Jauan Jennings were ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, on the list formed in April, with the future Hall of Fame quarterback returning for a second season in Pittsburgh and the productive wide receiver landing in Minnesota. Tight end David Njoku signed with the Chargers, and soon-to-be 40-year-old defensive tackle Calais Campbell reunited with the Ravens.

However, Joey Bosa, who was ranked third on last month’s list, is still looking for a home. We’ll assess whether the 49ers are still a good match for him. I have a few familiar names on this second list below, but added six new players, including a five-time, first-team All-Pro receiver.

Here are the top 10 best remaining free agents, along with their ideal landing spots.

1. Joey Bosa, edge

Ideal landing spot: 49ers

Six weeks later, and Cheryl Bosa still hasn’t gotten her wish of seeing her two sons play together for the 49ers. But I’ll keep hope alive and continue to say that Joey playing with little brother Nick makes plenty of sense all around.

Yes, the 49ers drafted edge rusher Romello Height in the third round last month. Still, this team needs more depth and experience behind Nick Bosa, who has dealt with injuries throughout his seven-year career. Additionally, Mykel Williams, last year’s first-round pick, struggled in his rookie season with only one sack and missed the final eight games due to a torn ACL.

Regardless of whether the Bosa brothers reunite in San Francisco, the older Bosa, who will turn 31 in July, should receive more interest heading into training camps, considering how well he played during the back half of his lone season with the Bills, recording five sacks and five forced fumbles.

2. Deebo Samuel Sr., WR

Ideal landing spot: Raiders

Previously, I had the Colts as Samuel’s best team fit. I’ll switch here and go with the receiver-needy Raiders.

Jalen Nailor is currently the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, but in reality, star tight end Brock Bowers is the top pass-catching option in Las Vegas. But depth is needed, especially after Bowers was limited most of his second second due to a knee injury. Also, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr. are still searching for consistency on the field.

The Raiders—and rookie Fernando Mendoza if he hits the field this season—would benefit from having an experienced playmaker such as the 30-year-old Samuel. He’s not as dynamic as he once was, but it bodes well that his route-running skills and reliable hands led to him recording 72 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns in 2025.

And it shouldn’t be overlooked how much Samuel stepped up in Washington while No. 1 wideout Terry McLaurin and star quarterback Jayden Daniels battled injuries last season.

3. Stefon Diggs, WR

Ideal landing spot: Bears

It’s been another drama-filled offseason for Diggs, but he might see more of a market now after he was recently found not guilty of assault allegations against his former personal chef.

Off-the-field issues, including a highly publicized relationship with rapper Cardi B, have taken the spotlight from Diggs’s memorable comeback 2025 season , which ended with the Patriots advancing to the Super Bowl. Diggs had dominant stretches, stepped up when it mattered most and gave Drake Maye a much-needed security blanket, recording 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

Diggs, who will turn 33 in November, still possesses considerable on-field ability, but teams may be wary, given the tumultuous events of the past year. Perhaps the Bears take a chance on Diggs because they need an experienced wide receiver after trading DJ Moore to the Bills .

4. Taylor Decker, OT

Ideal landing spot: Chiefs

There aren’t many available starting spots for tackles. There are a few at right tackle—the Cardinals come to mind—but Decker has played most of his career on the left side and it might be too late in his career for a positional change.

If Decker wants to play in his age-33 season, it might be wise for him to join a contender and wait for an opportunity to develop. Last month, I mentioned the Ravens, but perhaps there’s a better path toward playing with the Chiefs, who are relying on bookend tackles Jaylon Moore, who has never been a full-time starter in five seasons, and Josh Simmons, who appeared in only eight games as a rookie.

Decker has had an eventful offseason. First, the Lions asked him to take a pay cut, but he put pressure on the organization after he announced that he’s committed to playing an 11th NFL season. Ultimately, the Lions released him as a cap casualty, and drafted tackle Blake Miller in the first round, and are now considering moving Penei Sewell to left tackle.

5. Keenan Allen, WR

Ideal landing spot: Chargers

It rarely works out well when a player returns to a former team, but Allen and the Chargers had a productive reunion in 2025.

After leaving for a year to play with the Bears, Allen quickly regained his chemistry with Justin Herbert, delivering 81 catches for 777 yards and four touchdowns. There’s a strong possibility that Allen, 34, returns to L.A. for a 13th season with the team that drafted him in 2013 because GM Joe Hortiz keeps telling reporters to not rule out the potential signing.

Also, the Chargers are again in need of more reliable playmakers for Herbert. At the moment, only Ladd McConkey fits the bill, with Quentin Johnston being up-and-down throughout his three-year career and Tre’ Harris lacking experience as a 2025 second-round pick. There’s definitely an opportunity for Allen to return to the Chargers, but maybe Horitz and coach Jim Harbaugh want to see what they have with their young pass catchers.

Former Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney could help solidify Chicago's defensive front. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

6. Jadeveon Clowney, edge

Ideal landing spot: Bears

The Bears still appear thin along the defensive front after using their resources this offseason at other positions, including safety with the first-round selection of safety Dillon Thieneman and the signing of Coby Bryant.

Chicago desperately needs another productive edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat. Clowney probably can’t fill the No. 2 role at this stage of his career, but the 33-year-old can still set the edge better than most players at his position. He has added a few years onto his career because he’s a quality player against the run.

Last year, Chicago allowed 134.5 rushing yards per game, 27th best in the league. This team could use Clowney, and he’s still a productive pass rusher after recording 8.5 sacks for the Cowboys last season.

7. Kevin Zeitler, G

Ideal landing spot: Bills

It’s somewhat surprising that Zeitler still hasn’t found a home after how well he played in his lone season with the Titans. The veteran, who recently turned 36, started 16 games last year and was consistent in passing and running situations.

The Bills might be a good fit because they lost David Edwards in free agency, but Edwards started at left guard, and Zeitler has spent most of his career at right guard. Still, Buffalo should explore this signing because it can’t afford to waste time on inexperienced players, as it chases a Super Bowl run with Josh Allen now 30.

Third-year player Alec Anderson might be the Bills’ top option at left guard, and he has made only six career starts. Zeitler would provide experience, depth and more insurance along the offensive line.

8. Bobby Wagner, LB

Ideal landing spot: Bengals

Recently, I brought up the idea of the Bengals signing Wagner in my upcoming roster decisions story for teams in the AFC .

Cincinnati finally made improvements to its poor defense, but spent most of the offseason working on the defensive line, with the trade for Dexter Lawrence II, and the signings of Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen.

The back end of the defense still needs plenty of help, but all these holes likely won’t be fixed in one year. However, it would go a long way if Cincinnati added Wagner to patrol the middle of the field to make sure everything goes smoothly for this new-look front. Yes, Wagner was an issue in coverage for the Commanders last year, but he’s still a quality sideline-to-sideline playmaker and his high football IQ would benefit any team.

Wagner recorded 162 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions in his 14th NFL season. The future Hall of Fame linebacker can still play, as he waits for another opportunity in his age-36 season.

9. Jonnu Smith, TE

Ideal landing spot: Cardinals

New Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur saw firsthand last season as the Rams’ offensive coordinator the importance of having multiple playmaking tight ends.

While LaFleur might now have the league’s best tight end, Trey McBride, he could use more help at the position after seeing 140-plus targets in each of the past two seasons. Smith, 30, has been an ideal No. 2 tight end throughout his nine-year career, and it wasn’t that long ago when former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel found ways to unleash him in the passing game—Smith had 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns during his memorable 2024 season in Miami.

Last year, Smith wasn’t used as much as a pass catcher in his lone season with the Steelers, but he again proved he’s a versatile playmaker who can help in the running game as a blocker.

10. Tyreek Hill

Ideal landing spot: Chiefs

I hesitated with adding Hill to this list because he’s dealing with a significant knee injury that could cost him most of the 2026 season.

But if he’s cleared at any point this season, Hill will likely see plenty of interest because of how dynamic he’s been throughout his 10-year career, which started with the Chiefs in 2016. Kansas City could have interest in its former wide receiver because it again lacks pass catchers for Patrick Mahomes. Also, there’s uncertainty with Rashee Rice again after his latest off-the-field incident .

It doesn’t seem like the Chiefs will answer their wide receiver concerns any time soon, likely making them a suitor for Hill if he’s cleared this year. Hill played only four games last year in Miami, recording 21 catches for 265 yards and one touchdown.

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