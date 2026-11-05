We are less than week out from the November 10 NFL trade deadline and things are heating up around the league and on Kalshi’s NFL trade market. Several names sit near the top of the market, including Josh Downs, Jonathan Taylor, Brian Thomas Jr., and Tony Pollard, to name a few.

It’s been an active few weeks leading up to the deadline, with trades already going through. Kalshi settles this market on whether a player is traded or not by December 1, 2026.

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Who Kalshi leans on

As previously mentioned, Josh Downs, Jonathan Taylor, Brian Thomas Jr., and Tony Pollard are all at the top of the board and the only players with a higher-than-50% chance of being traded. Downs and Taylor top the list at 70%+. The Indianapolis Colts have been major sellers at the deadline already, trading away Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner.

Downs has formally requested a trade, and the Colts have reportedly been open to trading Jonathan Taylor, which is driving his price up.

For Brian Thomas Jr., he’s fallen out of the Jacksonville Jaguars receiving rotation, and his trade market has risen daily. Kalshi’s next team market for Thomas hints that the Los Angeles Rams could be a potential landing spot.

Tony Pollard is an interesting name, given that there is a case to trade and keep him on the Tennessee Titans. Kalshi has backed off his price considerably over the last 24 hours, dropping from 66% to 50%.

Still needing answers

Just outside of the major trade candidates, Breece Hall and Brandon Aiyuk are the names to watch. Hall’s trade market has been buzzing while he’s been out as Braelon Allen has seized the moment and made a clear case as the New York Jets lead back.

Aiyuk recently jumped up on the market after he submitted his reinstatement case to the NFL. He’s been at odds with the San Francisco 49ers for the last few seasons and has repeatedly asked to be traded.

With one game remaining until the deadline, several players could move ahead of the week or be playing their last games for their current teams.

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