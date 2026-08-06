Why the 49ers Have Pulled Off a Masterclass With Deebo Samuel's Contract

The San Francisco 49ers bringing back Deebo Samuel wasn't a surprise.

It was going to happen eventually. But the 49ers had no other choice after the news that Ricky Pearsall was still dealing with his PCL injury, forcing him to undergo surgery and miss the entire upcoming season.

Samuel agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $7 million, but new details have emerged about the deal's true structure. The 49ers did an excellent job negotiating this contract.

Deebo Samuel's contract should unlock his best version

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (right) look on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the details of Samuel's contract have now been revealed. Maiocco reported the contract includes a guaranteed base salary of $3.27 million and a $490,000 signing bonus.

The contract itself is relatively cheap, while just over half of its total value must be earned through the following incentives and bonuses:

Roster bonus: $20,000 for each regular-season game he is active (up to $340,000 for all 17 games).

Scrimmage yards: $200,000 for 600-802 combined rushing and receiving yards, or $450,000 for 803 or more. Both bonuses double if the 49ers make the playoffs.

Touchdowns: $200,000 for 5-6 touchdowns, or $450,000 for 7 or more. Both bonuses double if the 49ers make the playoffs.

Kick return average: $250,000 for finishing 10th or better in average yards per kick return (minimum 20 returns), plus another $250,000 if he reaches the incentive and the 49ers make the playoffs.

Playing time: $250,000 for playing 68% or more of the 49ers' offensive snaps, plus another $250,000 if he qualifies and the 49ers make the playoffs.

Pro Bowl: $100,000 for making the Pro Bowl as a starter or backup on the initial ballot.

There is a lot of skepticism surrounding Samuel's production this season. He's turned 30 and the 49ers purchased another ageing receiver, which makes them statistically the oldest roster in the league.

But structuring most of his contract around incentives gives Samuel every reason to step up and perform and help the team succeed.

At the same time, the low-risk, high-reward structure makes sense for both sides. It's also worth remembering that Samuel's market value was reportedly over $15 million back in March when free agency began. That's a massive difference.

By waiting until they truly needed another wide receiver, the 49ers were able to bring him back on a much more team-friendly deal, adding even more value to the signing.

Let's see how Samuel gets on as the season progresses.