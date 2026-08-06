Why the 49ers Have Pulled Off a Masterclass With Deebo Samuel's Contract
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The San Francisco 49ers bringing back Deebo Samuel wasn't a surprise.
It was going to happen eventually. But the 49ers had no other choice after the news that Ricky Pearsall was still dealing with his PCL injury, forcing him to undergo surgery and miss the entire upcoming season.
Samuel agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $7 million, but new details have emerged about the deal's true structure. The 49ers did an excellent job negotiating this contract.
Deebo Samuel's contract should unlock his best version
Per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the details of Samuel's contract have now been revealed. Maiocco reported the contract includes a guaranteed base salary of $3.27 million and a $490,000 signing bonus.
The contract itself is relatively cheap, while just over half of its total value must be earned through the following incentives and bonuses:
- Roster bonus: $20,000 for each regular-season game he is active (up to $340,000 for all 17 games).
- Scrimmage yards: $200,000 for 600-802 combined rushing and receiving yards, or $450,000 for 803 or more. Both bonuses double if the 49ers make the playoffs.
- Touchdowns: $200,000 for 5-6 touchdowns, or $450,000 for 7 or more. Both bonuses double if the 49ers make the playoffs.
- Kick return average: $250,000 for finishing 10th or better in average yards per kick return (minimum 20 returns), plus another $250,000 if he reaches the incentive and the 49ers make the playoffs.
- Playing time: $250,000 for playing 68% or more of the 49ers' offensive snaps, plus another $250,000 if he qualifies and the 49ers make the playoffs.
- Pro Bowl: $100,000 for making the Pro Bowl as a starter or backup on the initial ballot.
There is a lot of skepticism surrounding Samuel's production this season. He's turned 30 and the 49ers purchased another ageing receiver, which makes them statistically the oldest roster in the league.
But structuring most of his contract around incentives gives Samuel every reason to step up and perform and help the team succeed.
At the same time, the low-risk, high-reward structure makes sense for both sides. It's also worth remembering that Samuel's market value was reportedly over $15 million back in March when free agency began. That's a massive difference.
By waiting until they truly needed another wide receiver, the 49ers were able to bring him back on a much more team-friendly deal, adding even more value to the signing.
Let's see how Samuel gets on as the season progresses.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal