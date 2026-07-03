Maxx Crosby is a Big Fan of 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy

Maxx Crosby probably won't be on the Raiders much longer.

They're rebuilding, and he's almost 29. By the time they're good enough to contend, if that day ever comes, he could be in his mid 30s, which is why they tried to trade him to the Baltimore Ravens this offseason until Baltimore failed his physical and backed out of the deal.

It stands to reason that the Raiders still would like to trade Crosby when a good deal presents itself. And Raiders On SI publisher Hondo Carpenter recently reported that the 49ers' interest in trading for Crosby is "nuclear hot."

Interestingly enough, Crosby seems intrigued by the idea of playing for the 49ers as well. Here's why.

The NFL currently is releasing its list of the top 100 players for 2026, and Purdy just placed 85th. As a tribute to him, the NFL Network put together a highlight reel for Purdy and interviewed three players about him -- George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, and Maxx Crosby.

It's no surprise that Kittle and Juszczyk spoke glowingly about Purdy -- they're his teammates. It is a surprise that Crosby was in the video at all. He plays for a rival team, and has faced Purdy just once in his career.

Still, Crosby seems to be a huge fan of Purdy.

"Anybody who gets in that Niners system, people find a way to discredit them just because of how good Kyle Shanahan is, and they've always had a lot of talent around him," Crosby said. "But you've seen Brock in his own right make some plays and do certain things that are just system-quarterback-type plays. He's one of the better young quarterbacks in the league. He's talented. You see that with how great that offense is able to operate."

If the Raiders are dead-set on trading Crosby, it sounds like he wouldn't mind playing with Purdy and the 49ers. Crosby clearly admires the way Purdy operates the system and makes plays outside of it, because he never has played with a quarterback as good as Purdy.

In addition, when the Raiders drafted Crosby, they still played in Oakland and enjoyed it. So he has emotional ties to the Bay Area.

Crosby recently was interviewed by a young 49ers fans, who innocently asked him if he would please joing the 49ers.

"I can't," Crosby said, shaking his head. "I can't. I still appreciate you doing your homework though. You never know."

Notice he wasn't offended by the question. He didn't say he's a Raider for life. He said he can't join the 49ers , which is true, because he's under contract with the Raiders, and then he said you never know, which also is true, because the Raiders want to trade him.

I'm guessing the 49ers want to offer the Raiders a first-round pick, a second-round pick and Mykel Williams in exchange for Crosby, and I'm guessing the Raiders would like to see Williams return from his ACL injury before making such a trade. In addition, another team, such as the Eagles could outbid the 49ers for Crosby.

Still, if Crosby had his wishes, I'm guessing he'd prefer to play with Purdy as opposed to Jalen Hurts, who got outplayed by Purdy in the playoffs last season.

If the 49ers manage to pull off a trade for Crosby, they instantly will become legitimate Super Bowl contenders. He would be their best defensive lineman, even better than Bosa, who's not nearly as good against the run as Crosby.

In addition, if the 49ers acquire Crosby, in a year or two they could trade or cut Nick Bosa if he becomes too expensive. Keep in mind, Bosa has had three ACL tears and hasn't recorded double- digit sacks in a season since 2023.

The 49ers seem like an obvious and ideal destination for Crosby. Even he seems to agree with that.

Let's see if the 49ers have what it takes to get him.