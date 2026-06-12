Nate Hobbs Has a Strong Chance to Become a 49ers Starter

The San Francisco 49ers signed Nate Hobbs this offseason to push for starting time. He is entering his sixth NFL season and has started at least five games in every season throughout his career. When the 49ers signed him, did they intend to add a future starter?

What to expect from Nate Hobbs with San Francisco 49ers

Looking at recent history, players who start their careers in a similar manner to Hobbs do end up being starters through the duration of their careers. When looking at cornerbacks with starting experience, work in both the slot and the outside, and production similar to Hobbs, some names that stand out are Anthony Brown, Chandon Sullivan, D.J. Reed, Bradley Roby, and Jourdan Lewis. Below you can see how the group has compared to Hobbs through their age-26 season.

Name Slot Snaps



Outside Snaps Total Snaps Tackles INT PD Approx Value



Anthony Brown 1104 1430 2534 172 4 32 14 Nate Hobbs 1748 973 3196 308 3 21 15 Jourdan Lewis 1902 898 3141 237 7 30 18 DJ Reed 394 2364 3181 274 5 31 17 Bradley Roby 829 2861 3716 236 7 60 17 Chandon Sullivan 2318 620 2938 169 5 23 14

Hobbs has more tackles than this group, but has a bit less ball production. Overall, they all have similar value to start their careers. Reed and Roby had more experience on the outside, and Brown was closer to an even split than most. Meanwhile, Hobbs, Lewis and Sullivan had more work in the slot to start their careers.

Still, the overall group ended up being productive after they turned 26.

Brown was a starter for three more seasons, through his age 29 season. He spent his last two years playing primarily on the outside. Sullivan’s last year in the NFL came in his age 27 season, as he joined his fourth total team and third in as many years. Unfortunately, that is most similar to Hobbs.

Reed is entering his age-30 season and is still a starter, getting his work on the outside. Roby was a starter through his age-30 season and shifted back and forth from the slot and outside throughout his career. Lewis is entering his age-31 season, and he is still starting in the NFL. Most of his work remains in the slot.

So, the majority of this group produced three or four more years of starting-caliber play, both in the slot and on the outside. It makes sense why the 49ers would want to bet on a player with the experience and production that Hobbs has.

The question for Hobbs with the 49ers is how he will get to see the field. His experience in the slot and outside gives him chances to start in two spots, but Renardo Green and Upton Stout are returning as starters at both spots.