Nate Hobbs Has a Strong Chance to Become a 49ers Starter
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The San Francisco 49ers signed Nate Hobbs this offseason to push for starting time. He is entering his sixth NFL season and has started at least five games in every season throughout his career. When the 49ers signed him, did they intend to add a future starter?
What to expect from Nate Hobbs with San Francisco 49ers
Looking at recent history, players who start their careers in a similar manner to Hobbs do end up being starters through the duration of their careers. When looking at cornerbacks with starting experience, work in both the slot and the outside, and production similar to Hobbs, some names that stand out are Anthony Brown, Chandon Sullivan, D.J. Reed, Bradley Roby, and Jourdan Lewis. Below you can see how the group has compared to Hobbs through their age-26 season.
Name
Slot Snaps
Outside Snaps
Total Snaps
Tackles
INT
PD
Approx Value
Anthony Brown
1104
1430
2534
172
4
32
14
Nate Hobbs
1748
973
3196
308
3
21
15
Jourdan Lewis
1902
898
3141
237
7
30
18
DJ Reed
394
2364
3181
274
5
31
17
Bradley Roby
829
2861
3716
236
7
60
17
Chandon Sullivan
2318
620
2938
169
5
23
14
Hobbs has more tackles than this group, but has a bit less ball production. Overall, they all have similar value to start their careers. Reed and Roby had more experience on the outside, and Brown was closer to an even split than most. Meanwhile, Hobbs, Lewis and Sullivan had more work in the slot to start their careers.
Still, the overall group ended up being productive after they turned 26.
Brown was a starter for three more seasons, through his age 29 season. He spent his last two years playing primarily on the outside. Sullivan’s last year in the NFL came in his age 27 season, as he joined his fourth total team and third in as many years. Unfortunately, that is most similar to Hobbs.
Reed is entering his age-30 season and is still a starter, getting his work on the outside. Roby was a starter through his age-30 season and shifted back and forth from the slot and outside throughout his career. Lewis is entering his age-31 season, and he is still starting in the NFL. Most of his work remains in the slot.
So, the majority of this group produced three or four more years of starting-caliber play, both in the slot and on the outside. It makes sense why the 49ers would want to bet on a player with the experience and production that Hobbs has.
The question for Hobbs with the 49ers is how he will get to see the field. His experience in the slot and outside gives him chances to start in two spots, but Renardo Green and Upton Stout are returning as starters at both spots.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley