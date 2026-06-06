Raheem Morris Gushes Over Fred Warner's Influence on the 49ers' Defense

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner continues to embody the excellence and professionalism synonymous with one of the most successful NFL franchises.

On the field, Warner's intensity and elite level of play consistently rank among the NFL's best, and he always motivates and brings out the best in everyone around him on defense.

That same presence extends off the field, where he leads by example, carries himself as a role model, and embodies everything the 49ers want in a franchise player.

Last season only exemplified all of those qualities. Even after suffering a season-ending injury, Warner remained around the organization, attending games, motivating teammates, and doing everything possible to make his return.

Simply put, San Francisco struck gold with someone like Warner representing the organization.

Raheem Morris heaps praise on Fred Warner's influence

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is still settling into his role after succeeding Robert Saleh last season.

Armed with a Super Bowl-winning résumé from his time under Sean McVay with the rival Los Angeles Rams, Morris has quickly learned that Warner is unlike most defensive greats.

"No disrespect to all the great players that I’ve been lucky enough to be around. I don’t know if anybody’s had the juice that Fred has," Morris revealed to reporters on Wednesday.

"The greatness, the great mornings, the great days, the great attitude, the mentality to go out every single day and win the day.

"He brings a different attitude every single day and it is absolutely refreshing. I’ve seen the ups and downs from some of your great players, whether it’s been the [former DL] Aaron Donald’s or [Pittsburgh Steelers S] Jalen Ramsey or a [former LB] Derrick Brooks or [former S] John Lynch, a [former S] Ronde Barber.

"I haven’t seen a guy be as consistent as he’s been since I’ve been here as Fred. He’s every single day.”

Warner is still in his prime years, and his injuries from last season won't be of an annoyance this offseason. Both factors are crucially important for the 49ers after suffering injuries to all key starters last season.

But one thing has always remained clear - Warner is committed to being the best linebacker he can be, and the way he conducts himself deserves just as much praise as his play on the field.

Those qualities have not gone unnoticed by Morris, who gets to work with a player who now needs a Super Bowl to all but guarantee a place in the Hall of Fame.