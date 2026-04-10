49ers Continue to Put Renardo Green on Notice With Latest Signing

Another cornerback has been signed by the San Francisco 49ers.

Former Miami Dolphins corner Jack Jones is joining the 49ers on a one-year deal, per Ian Rapoport. Depth is always nice at the position, as Jones is the second signing after Nate Hobbs.

Last season, Jones was targeted 52 times, allowing 34 catches for 417 yards and eight touchdowns. That's quite a rough season for a cornerback to have.

But the 49ers seem to think he can perform better in their defense. Signing Jones can also be viewed as more than just depth for the cornerback position.

Renardo Green gets put on notice

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) tackles Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

This addition is another way for the 49ers to put Renardo Green on notice. First, it was with Hobbs. Now, it's with Jones.

It may not be so much that the 49ers want Hobbs and Jones to beat Green out. Rather, it's to light a fire under him and make him perform at his best.

He didn't have that competition last year. They gifted him his starting role, and the 49ers may have regretted that, which is what led to Green underperforming.

"I believe that Renardo can be a very good player. I think he will be a very good player," said Kyle Shanahan at the NFL annual meeting. "I think he's done some good things. He's played at a starter level, and I got much higher expectations for him."

If there's one thing Shanahan loves to do, it's to create competition for the young players. He typically doesn't like to gift starting roles to those players.

But he did that with Green. It could've created a complacent mindset for Green, leading him to play skittishly. If that is the case, it's a wise move by the 49ers.

Not only is it sound to solidify the cornerback depth, but they are potentially going to get the best version of Green next season, thanks to the competition.

He's got the talent. He just needs to have the hunger and focus to display it. Shanahan isn't lying about his belief in Green.

He just wants Green to tap into the skills that he knows he possesses and become a high-level player like he believes he can be.

It's on Green to stiff-arm Hobbs and Jones in training camp. Either he'll welcome the competition and live up to his expectations, or he'll become offended and allow his starting role to be contested.

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