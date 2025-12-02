3 Plays That Heavily Influenced the 49ers' Win Against the Browns

A handful of plays helped the San Francisco 49ers in their 26-8 win against the Cleveland Browns.

They needed every single one of those positive plays to get the victory, especially after a tough first half. However, three plays stand out the most for the 49ers as the ones that heavily influenced their win over the Browns.

Skyy Moore soars

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Skyy Moore (9) runs the ball as Cleveland Browns tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Similar to two weeks ago against the Cardinals, Skyy Moore set the tone for the 49ers. On his first punt return of the game early in the first quarter, Moore took it back for 66 yards.

The 49ers' offense would begin their second drive at the Browns' 16-yard line. Sure enough, the 49ers didn't squander the prime opportunity Moore gave them by scoring a touchdown in six plays.

The 49ers would take an early 7-0 lead and wouldn't give it up after that. It was all thanks to Moore. He's been proving to be an excellent trade acquisition by the 49ers in recent weeks.

Browns blunder on fourth down

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

One thing was obvious in this game: the 49ers couldn't move the ball too well against the Browns' defense. If the 49ers had to go the length of the field, it likely wasn't going to end in points.

However, the Browns blundered by, not only going for an ill-advised fourth down, but failing to convert it. In the third quarter at the 7:08 minute mark, the Browns went for it on fourth down at their own 33-yard line.

They failed miserably, as rookie Harold Fannin fumbled the ball behind the line of scrimmage. Linebacker Luke Gifford would recover, giving the 49ers amazing field position.

At the very least, the 49ers were coming away with three points. Thankfully, they took full advantage of the field position and scored a touchdown on a Brock Purdy read-option run-in, giving the 49ers a 17-8 lead.

Browns gift the 49ers again

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; The Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

That fourth down call wasn't the last gift the Browns gave the 49ers. In the fourth quarter at the 13:35 minute mark, the 49ers punted the ball away, only for Browns' returner Gage Larvadain to fumble it.

Darrell Luter Jr. would recover the fumble, placing the 49ers' offense at the Browns' 18-yard line. And like they had all game long, the 49ers didn't waste this chance.

It took them six plays to score a touchdown on pass from Purdy to Jauan Jennings. It was a nice throw from Purdy that was timed perfectly in a window to give the 49ers 23-8 lead.

