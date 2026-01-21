The 49ers could make two blockbuster trades this offseason

Don't expect the 49ers to sit on their hands two offseasons in a row.

Last season, they let nine starters leave in free agency and signed zero starters to replace them. Instead, the 49ers handed out extensions to players who were on the team already and added a bunch of rookies to their defense.

This year, from what I'm hearing, the 49ers intend to be much more aggressive.

For starters, they apparently would like to trade up in the draft. They currently own a pick near the bottom of Round 1, which means they probably will miss out on the blue-chip prospects unless they trade up. And they need to add blue-chip young players to their team, because the only one they currently have is Brock Purdy.

In addition, the 49ers apparently would like to trade for a starting wide receiver, and their initial target is Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Addison is only 23 years old, so he would make the 49ers' aging offense much younger. He's also an outstanding wide receiver who has been in Justin Jefferson's shadow for three years.

The Vikings apparently are not keen on picking up Addison's fifth-year option and want to re-sign free agent wide receiver Jalen Nailor. Which means they could trade Addison just like they traded Stefon Diggs to the Bills a few years ago.

In fact, don't be surprised if the Bills also make an attempt to trade for Addison, considering they desperately need a No. 1 wide receiver. Fortunatey for the 49ers, the Bills don't currently have a head coach. So if the 49ers act quickly, they might outbid Buffalo.

Addison recently was arrested for the third time -- this time for trespassing -- but the charges were dropped. He also has been arrested for speeding and plead guilty to a wet and reckless charge.

Those arrests might not deter the 49ers, who last year signed veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson just after he had been arrested for driving more than 100 miles per hour with alcohol in his system.

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Addison most likely would cost the 49ers a second- or third-round pick in a trade. Who knows, maybe the 49ers would offer their own former first-round pick wide receiver, Ricky Pearsall, who has flashed big-time potential when healthy. Perhaps Pearsall and a fourth-round pick would get the deal done.

Stay tuned. Now that the 49ers know for certain that Brandon Aiyuk has played his final game with the 49ers, don't be surprised if they act swiftly to replace him.

Read more