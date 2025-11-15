49ers could trade a quarterback this offseason according to reports
The San Francisco 49ers are turning back to Brock Purdy, and the thought would be that as long as he does not sustain another significant injury, he will be the team's starting quarterback moving forward. It will make for an interesting decision on Mac Jones heading into the offseason if he does not play again
Should the San Francisco 49ers trade Mac Jones?
A recent report from Ian Rapaport of NFL Network noted that the 49ers may be willing to entertain trade offers for Jones. Jones is on a modest contract heading into next year with a cap hit just under $4M. It gives the 49ers a lot of leverage.
First, they can just sit on it. They have a cheap backup quarterback that other teams are hoping to be their starter. Brock Purdy has not proven to be healthy yet, and if there is one thing this season has taught the 49ers, it is that there is never too much depth.
The 49ers may not need Jones next season, but he still may sign in the offseason after which would help the 49ers in the compensatory pick formula at the worst.
On the other hand, they could move him. Mac Jones has a 6.67 Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt. Last year, Geno Smith had a 5.93 ANY/A, and he got traded for a third-round pick. Smith is older, and his contract was much harder to maneuver.
However, Smith also had a longer track record than Jones, and the team acquiring Jones would do so under the idea that a new contract was coming anyway, even if it is not as big as Smith's.
So, the third round is probably the right range to think about if a team were looking to trade for Jones.
The 49ers would need to replace their backup, which is not easy. Still, a third-round pick could be valuable for a team that is looking to get younger and cut salaries. Four years of a cost-controlled contract on a potential position of need could be pretty valuable down the road.
It would also do right by Jones, who played and has earned a chance to start with a massive contract extension on the line.
The rest of the season will obviously determine how much San Francisco feels that they need to hang onto Jones. Still, at the moment, a trade makes sense for all parties and could be the next move.