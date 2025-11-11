Mac Jones explains why he signed a two-year contract with the 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers hold a 6-4 record this season, largely thanks to the performance of quarterback Mac Jones.
Jones is 5-3 since becoming the starter, while Brock Purdy nurses his turf toe injury. It’s safe to say that the 49ers made one of the best offseason moves of the summer by bringing him in as Purdy’s intended backup.
Week after week, he’s taken the mantle and delivered arguably better performances as each game passes, despite a 49ers team depleted by injuries on both sides of the ball.
A major talking point in San Francisco now centers on their quarterback situation. It isn’t the first time, and it certainly won’t be the last. This time, the twist is that Jones signed a two-year contract, which has led to debates on whether Purdy's position as the starter is under threat.
Why Mac Jones signed a multi-year deal with 49ers
After delivering his most accurate passing performance in the 42-26 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Jones was asked whether he regrets signing a multi-year deal.
He jokingly responded, "random question," but ultimately said that he’s fulfilled his objective since joining.
"I think, like, it was what was presented to me, and I wanted to get back to having fun playing football, and I think I've done that," Jones said post-game.
"Today [Sunday] wasn't as fun, obviously, but I still believe that we have the right guys in this locker room, and I wanted to get around a good organization that believes in the players, that has coaches that believe in the players, and players that believe in the players.
"I feel like we have the right guys," Jones said. "I've just been really fortunate to be here this year, and I want to just try and find ways to win games for us. That's all I'm here to do, and the future will take care of itself."
The future of Jones will still be a question mark in the offseason, even with his two-year deal, but he remains focused on the here and now while representing the red and gold.
"I really just try to take it day by day, and I set goals out for myself this year to be ready to play when my number was called, and I've got to continue to do that.
"I want to work on things and get better each day. I've never tried to look ahead. It's hard not to, but I never want to do that. I want to focus on each week, and I know how challenging the NFL is, just having played for a couple of years.
"And I feel like we have a young team that needs leadership right now, and my goal is to lead them and get ready for Arizona."