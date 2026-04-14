49ers’ George Kittle Compared to Projected 1st-Round Tight End

Since being selected in the fifth round in 2017, San Francisco 49ers veteran George Kittle has proven himself to be one of, if not the best, tight ends in the league.

Entering his 10th NFL season, his production in the passing game cements his place among the very best at the position in franchise history.

He currently sits on 8,008 receiving yards, ranking third in the franchise record books behind Terrell Owens and Jerry Rice. With 52 touchdowns, he trails those two, as well as Gene Washington and Vernon Davis, making it entirely possible he breaks into the top three in that category as well.

Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq compared to George Kittle

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the top tight end prospects in this year’s draft is now drawing comparisons to Kittle among NFL experts, and it’s a player the 49ers could consider selecting with the No. 27 overall pick.

Kenyon Sadiq has been heavily linked to the 49ers in recent weeks, although that momentum has begun to fade as his projected draft position has risen above No. 27.

However, comparisons to Kittle could still make him an appealing long-term successor, especially with the veteran set to turn 33 before the new season.

On Sadiq's profile, ESPN's Ben Solak shared: "I like tight ends who run faster than a 4.4 (40-yard dash).

"Here's a comprehensive list — Kenyon Sadiq at Oregon, and that's about it. Nobody else has done a 4.39 at 240 pounds.

"Explosive receptions from the tight end position's actually very rare to see. Most tight ends are check down guys. They don't really break tackles. Sadiq could be a unicorn of a receiver.

"Think George Kittle style - streaking down the field, knocking safeties off him, running away from linebackers. This is a 'change your passing game' caliber of a prospect here. I don't know where he goes in the first round, but the team who gets him is gonna be fired up."

Tight end isn’t at the top of their list of needs, even after an aggressive free agency in which they brought in two proven wide receivers, which could lessen the need for Sadiq’s passing-game strengths.

However, it’s still a position that will need addressing in the short to medium term due to Kittle’s age and the fact he’s coming off an Achilles injury heading into the season.

There are still plenty of question marks, and while they’ve done a remarkable job developing Jake Tonges into a top-10 tight end from the practice squad, he and Luke Farrell aren’t anywhere near Kittle’s ability.