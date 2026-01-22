The San Francisco 49ers are going to face a lot of questions in the 2025 offseason. They will have to decide what to prioritize in their order of operations. Mo Moton of Bleacher Report went through the biggest needs for each team and noted that the 49ers' biggest issue is depth.

Can the San Francisco 49ers fix their biggest issue this offseason?

Moton writes that it is easy to assume that Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and George Kittle can be healthy next year, but at their ages, they cannot be trusted. Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey can be added to the list. With that in mind, they should be looking to acquire future starters or players who can hold it down at positions they do not necessarily need.

General manager John Lynch doesn't need to take big swings at veterans with most of his top players under contract for the 2026 term, but his roster needs more depth at multiple positions.



Edge-rusher Nick Bosa, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner will be coming off significant injuries. The 49ers voided guarantees in Aiyuk's contract, casting doubt on his future with the team. Left tackle Trent Williams, who turns 38 in July, and running back Christian McCaffrey have a recent history of injuries. Mo Moton

This is definitely a smart thought, and it is true that they need to start thinking ahead about some of these players. The issue is that San Francisco also enters the offseason with needs at legitimate starting spots.

They could be losing Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk this offseason, and even with Jennings back, they can use a starter at wide receiver. They currently do not have a starter at left guard signed. Their interior defensive line has two rookies, but CJ West is more of a depth option, so they need interior defensive line help. Their other two rotational pieces are free agents who may move on.

Even their safety room let them down this year, and they may want to look at that position.

So, if you add in the needs that Moton is discussing, you are thinking about wide receiver, running back, tight end, left tackle, left guard, edge rusher, interior defensive line, linebacker, and safety. Is there a position they do not need to address this offseason?

While depth is great to have, the team has to find some legitimate starters before anything. With Kittle injured, McCaffrey being the number one wideout, and so many questions at wide receiver, their priority should be settling the wide receiver room. Once they do that, they can get to the depth.

It will be interesting to see how they go about this, because Moton is not wrong at all that they need to focus on those spots, it is just going to be harder for them to prepare for the future when they still real problems in the present.

