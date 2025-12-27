49ers’ Robert Saleh Delivers Sensational Assessment of this Bears Player

Sunday night is a crucial game against the Chicago Bears for the San Francisco 49ers.

They have to win that game to stay alive for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. However, defeating the Bears won’t be easy. They aren’t the same dumpster fire that they were last year.

It’s mainly thanks to head coach Ben Johnson. He’s been phenomenal for the Bears this season and is getting the most out of his players, especially quarterback Caleb Williams.

The jump Williams has made from last season has been noticeable. Even Robert Saleh can see it clearly. He broke Williams down recently in a sensational assessment.

Robert Saleh sounds off on Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) eludes Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary (52) during their football game Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“His arm talent is elite. The guy can rip the ball. He can make every throw,” Saleh said. “It feels like when he starts scrambling, he gets more accurate. He is really, really dangerous when he leaves the pocket and he's on the run, they're really tied into their scramble rules, hard to bring down in the pocket.

“He does a great job escaping the pocket, he's got great speed to scramble. Their boot system is one of the better ones in football. They're doing a really good job with him. I think he's improved tremendously from a year ago. When you just look at the tape from a year ago, he's greatly improved. So, credit to Ben [Johnson] and his staff and the way they've approached it this year.”

Entering the matchup with the 49ers, Williams has put up 3,400 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. In 17 games last year, he put up 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

He’s improved his season stats with two games left to go. Most importantly, he’s only been sacked 23 times so far this season compared to 68 times last year.

Dec 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Getting to Williams will be nearly impossible for the 49ers. They’re easily the worst pass-rushing unit in the NFL, and now they have to face an excellent scrambling quarterback.

But that’s totally fine for them. The 49ers should want Williams to throw the ball. As improved as he’s been this season, he’s still a quarterback who presents opportunities to a defense.

Williams has recorded a league-low -7.9 percent completion percentage over expected this season. He's recorded a 75.4 percent completion percentage when targeting receivers with at least three yards of separation, the second-lowest rate in the NFL, ahead of only J.J. McCarthy (71.9 percent).

He’s going to miss his receivers, and that is when the Niners can get to him. Even if he doesn’t miss, he can be fooled. Saleh should be able to get him confused and force him into turnovers.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content

Read more 49ers On SI