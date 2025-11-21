49ers' Kyle Shanahan expects this WR to be one of the NFL's best soon
Kyle Shanahan is known for keeping it real.
He won't sugarcoat things when he talks about his own players just because they're his players -- he discusses the good and not-so-good about their performances. And he'll praise his opponents when they truly deserve it -- not to butter them up.
So when Shanahan was asked about Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan this week, Shanahan's answer was notable because it was so effusive.
“I think he's a stud," Shanahan said. "He's going to be one of the best receivers in this League sooner than later. He's got all the skill sets to do it and I think he's just getting started.”
Keep in mind, Shanahan never has said these words about his own No. 1 wide receiver, Ricky Pearsall, whom the 49ers drafted in Round 1 last year. To be fair, Shanahan seems to really like Pearsall, But Shanahan hasn't said he's a "stud" who will be one of the best receivers in the NFL soon. That's high praise.
It seems likely that the 49ers wanted to draft McMillan. They had the 11th pick, and the Panthers ultimately took him with the 8th pick.
"Did he catch your eye in the Draft?" A reporter asked Shanahan.
“Yes, big time,” Shanahan said.
During the draft, Shanahan and John Lynch told reporters that they tried to trade up in Round 1. When asked why, they said it was so they could make sure they got Mykel Williams, who they eventually drafted with the 11th pick. Williams ended up being a good player, but not a stud who will be the best player at his position sooner rather than later.
In retrospect, it's possible the 49ers tried to trade up so they could get McMillian instead of Williams. Keep in mind, the 49ers traded Deebo Samuel in the offseason, and Brandon Aiyuk hasn't played a snap this year, and they could trade him in a few months, too. Maybe they felt wide receiver was a big need. It was the first offensive position the 49ers addressed in the draft (Jordan Watkins in Round 4).
But, the 49ers' first five picks were defensive players. Run defenders to be more specific. In taking these players, the 49ers passed on playmakers such as Colts tight end Tyler Warren and Giants running back Cam Skattebo.
Maybe Shanahan wanted to draft a few offensive players early in the draft, players such as McMillan, and got denied by the front office. We'll probably never know for sure.
But when McMillan is playing in Levi's Stadium on Monday, it's probably safe to say that Shanahan wishes he were wearing red and gold.