The best thing Brock Purdy did in the 49ers' win over the Browns

Brock Purdy may not have been at his best, but two key plays propelled the San Francisco 49ers to a 9-4 record heading into the bye week.

Purdy isn’t accustomed to performing in challenging weather conditions. He’s more familiar with the scorching Santa Clara sun.

Coming off Monday Night Football, where he threw three interceptions, all eyes were on him, and justifiably so, since he is still playing through a turf toe injury that will affect him for the remainder of the season. The performance against the Carolina Panthers was simply not up to his usual standards.

This game became even more important for the 49ers because Purdy has yet to prove himself in the big leagues under adverse weather conditions.

Brock Purdy's drive before halftime carried the momentum

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns scored a touchdown and appeared poised to hold an 8-6 lead at halftime, but Purdy orchestrated a magical drive with less than a half a minute remaining.

He completed three dimes of 13, 12, and 33 yards, the latter of which went directly to George Kittle in 40mph wind.

A touchdown was even possible, but it was lost due to the seconds wasted while the referees reviewed the play. Kittle had caught the ball before it was knocked away, but the delay ultimately prevented a possible attempt.

The field goal was just about converted by Matt Gay, but the move ultimately spurred the 49ers to a successful second half.

Brock Purdy’s mobility looks better

After returning from six weeks on the sidelines earlier in the season and admitting he will play banged up for the rest of the year, Purdy’s mobility is something to watch closely.

Turf toe makes life in the pocket challenging for Purdy, yet week by week, he seems to be adjusting and improving.

On a third-and-goal at the end of the third quarter, Purdy faked a McCaffrey carry and scored his first rushing touchdown of the year. The conversion provided some much-needed breathing room, especially considering the Browns had long been a four-decade-long bogey team for the organization.

Although some of his drives ultimately ended out of bounds, Purdy’s mobility and ability to escape the pocket showed that he is playing well. That was a skill he relied on frequently in 2024.

Now, with an extra week off, it’s the perfect opportunity for Purdy to nurse his injury and ensure the final stretch of the season positions the 49ers clearly in the playoff picture.

