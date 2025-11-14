Why Brock Purdy Faces Immense Pressure Returning as the 49ers Starter
Guess who's back, back again?
The San Francisco 49ers will have Brock Purdy back as their starting quarterback in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals. After six weeks of inactivity due to a turf toe injury, Purdy has finally found recovery.
However, that doesn't mean he is 100 percent. Kyle Shanahan had said before that Purdy would not be fully healthy this year because of the injury. But he's now at a point where it's not bothering him much.
The 49ers better hope that is the case. Purdy is the unquestioned starter. There is no doubt about that, but he does have face immense pressure for the next several weeks, and it won't be because of his offensive line.
Why Brock Purdy faces immense pressure
The 49ers' offense has been clicking with Mac Jones as the starter. He has not been an issue in any game. In fact, he's played a part in the offense thriving.
If it wasn't for Jones, the 49ers' season would've gone underwater by now. It was impressive to see, considering he didn't have some key players at his disposal in his starts.
That has left some pretty large shoes for Purdy to fill. He can't go into Arizona and play anywhere close to like he did in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The injury excuse will not be valid for him. He's made it clear he feels as fine as can be, and it's been known he won't be playing at a perfect 100 percent.
He and the 49ers are making the conscious choice of playing anyway. They have rendered the injury excuses irrelevant themselves. It cannot be used no matter what.
If Purdy goes out there and makes countless inaccurate throws, poor decisions, and turns the ball over, especially in a loss, there's going to be chaotic discussions.
If they win and he looks bad, there will be discussions, but not chaotic ones. Even if Purdy plays well and the 49ers defeat the Cardinals, then guess what?
He has to go out there and do it again against the Carolina Panthers. Then he has to do it against the Cleveland Browns, whom he struggled against last time in 2023.
It's going to take several games of playing well and winning for Purdy to release that pressure off his shoulders. Jones set the standard of what the 49ers' offense should look like.
Any drop-off will cast the blame on Purdy. Let's not forget he will have Ricky Pearsall on hand, too. Jones only had him for two games, so Purdy is playing under favorable conditions.
He should perform better than Jones. That is what the expectation will be. But if he doesn't, the rhetoric around him will reach a new sky-high.
