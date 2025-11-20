A fully healthy 49ers offense means a reduced role for one key player
For the first time in a while, the San Francisco 49ers are in a strong place offensively. With quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall returning, the team finally has all of its key offensive weapons available at once.
The exception is Brandon Aiyuk, who continues his recovery from those brutal ACL and MCL injuries. Realistically, it’s unlikely he’ll make a massive impact this season. No timeline for his return has been projected yet.
A fully healthy offense arrives at the perfect moment, though it likely leaves one weapon with little to no involvement going forward.
Is this the end of Jake Tonges?
For the first time this season, tight end Jake Tonges has gone two straight games without a reception. In fact, he hasn’t recorded more than one catch in a game since the matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over five weeks ago.
The timing obviously coincides with the return of George Kittle, whom the 49ers should target as much as possible — he’s one of the best tight ends to ever represent the red and gold. Still, Tonges has proven this year that he outperforms Luke Farrell.
Tonges has come a long way since Week 1. He may be a late bloomer, but he’s proven to be a quick learner and has really shown himself this year. He’s gone from picking up his first reception against Seattle to recording 26 catches on 35 targets and scoring four touchdowns this season. Accumulating 226 receiving yards over seven games with at least one catch shows solid production, even though his targets varied each week.
His growth has been extremely impressive, and it deserves far more attention than it gets compared with other weapons. He should be prioritized over players like Demarcus Robinson and Kendrick Bourne, especially the latter, who has dipped slightly since posting back-to-back 142-yard receiving games at the start of the season.
In addition, Skyy Moore has found his role on special teams, while Jauan Jennings has struggled to find his form recently. Jennings has shown he's more of a liability this season than a key player.
If things don’t change, it raises the question of whether the 49ers will keep him after the season. He will become a restricted free agent in the offseason, and while he deserves a pay bump, he is more than worth every dollar of his current salary compared to Farrell’s three-year, $20.25 million contract.