How 49ers will deploy new-look defensive line against New York Giants
The San Francisco 49ers' defense looked nothing like the unit we expected this summer against the Houston Texans. By the end of that game, the only players who were not out or had some sort of injury ailment were practice-squad call-ups or the rookie Mykel Williams.
While one week will not change everything, it is notable how much better the defensive line may look this week.
San Francisco 49ers defensive front looks improved already
The 49ers lost Sam Okuayinonu, Alfred Collins, and Jordan Elliott for time during the game against Houston. All three of them are still on the injury report, but all three were limited, and the expectation is that all three are going suit up this week.
This is notable because the 49ers are also expected to see Yetur Gross-Matos back this week. Gross-Matos has been out since Week 5, and will give them a needed boost, specifically on passing downs as an interior rusher.
Speaking of someone who can play well on passing downs as an interior rusher, the team added Keion White at the trade deadline as well.
Against Houston, the edge rusher group was Mykel Williams, Okuayinonu, Trevis Gipson, and Robert Beal. With Okuayinonu leaving, Gipson and Beal saw legitimate snap shares, which is a big problem.
This week, it will be Williams, Okuayinonu, Gross-Matos, and White. Okuayinonu is healthier, and the other two are major upgrades, essentially improving three spots on the depth chart.
Alfred Collins is expected to play and has looked better. Elliott only played 18 snaps against Houston before the injury sidelined him, but he should be back. Beyond that, Kalia Davis is playing with a club in his hand, and Kevin Givens is now onto his third game since the injury. At the very least, all four should enter the game in a better spot than they were last week.
All four of their edge rushers are great at stopping the run, so they can mix and match who plays on the early downs, keeping the group fresh. However, on pass rush downs, you can expect to see all four rushers on the field, likely with Gross-Matos and White as the interior rushers.
The team would like a little more speed than Williams and Okuayinonu on the edges for those snaps, but that foursome will be much more feared than anything C.J. Stroud saw. The 49ers' defense may not be back to its style earlier in the season, but it should be a better showing than last week.