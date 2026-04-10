How the 49ers are Already Reducing Christian McCaffrey's Usage

It was insane to see the workload the San Francisco 49ers bestowed upon Christian McCaffrey last season.

Much of it was out of desperation. The 49ers lacked the weapons to keep their offense clicking with George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall in and out of the lineup.

McCaffrey was their only option, so they needed him to be the workhorse. However, that isn't a sustainable formula for a high-level offense, nor is it beneficial for McCaffrey's career.

He needs help if the 49ers want him to have a long career and keep their offense lethal. Thankfully, the 49ers have already taken the right steps towards reducing McCaffrey's usage.

How McCaffrey's workload is easing up

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches a thirty-three yard pass thrown by quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It's by signing Mike Evans and even Christian Kirk. The 49ers desperately needed a boost at wide receiver, which they achieved by adding Evans and Kirk.

Now, the 49ers have that dominant receiver in Evans that can win one-on-one matchups or perform well against tough defenses, like the Seattle Seahawks.

They have the vertical threat in Kirk that their offense has severely lacked. The 49ers' passing offense is viable again, which means Kyle Shanahan will go to it more often.

McCaffrey's usage should be reduced thanks to that. The 49ers can rely on Brock Purdy's arm with his vast array of weapons to throw to instead.

With Evans aboard, Pearsall is perfectly placed as the No. 2 receiver. Kirk and the others can fluctuate between who is the No. 3, which is great for mixing up the offense.

That is how they can help McCaffrey out.

49ers are also serious about it now

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Plus, the acknowledgement from Shanahan and McCaffrey on lightening his load is the first time both of them are on the same page. The seriousness is real this time. You can believe them now.

"I don't want Christian to have to take all that. It was amazing that he did and was able to do that," Shanahan said. "We went into the year wanting to take care of him a little bit more, but the way the offense went, and being more with the receivers and the injuries we had, it was hard to get him off, and it was cool to have him out there because he did help our offense so much."

Evans and Kirk can be the help next year. It doesn't just have to be the running backs behind McCaffrey that limit his touches.

As of now, the 49ers would be relying on Jordan James and Isaac Guerendo to alleviate McCaffrey. That's not enough to take McCaffrey off the field.

But utilizing the passing game with Evans and Kirk is.

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