How the NFL Burned the 49ers in Vital Week 18 Matchup

Defeating the Chicago Bears meant that the San Francisco 49ers would get to play for the No. 1 seed and NFC West title against the Seattle Seahawks in the season finale.

Unfortunately, the NFL burned the 49ers (and the Seahawks). They scheduled the 49ers-Seahawks matchup to be played on Saturday night instead of Sunday night.

It's bizarre for them to do that, considering how amazing a game it was the last time these two teams had a crack at the top seed and division title during the 2019 season.

You would've thought they would run it back. Instead, they are choosing to go with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night for the AFC North title.

The NFL messed up

Let's be real, the NFL messed this up. The Steelers and Ravens won't have a better game than the 49ers and Seahawks.

Not to mention that the Ravens and Steelers aren't that high-stakes a game compared to the 49ers and Seahawks. They are only competing for the division title.

Meanwhile, the 49ers and Seahawks are for the division title AND the No. 1 seed. How on earth can the NFL mess this up?

The 49ers also have a short week of rest and preparation for a second straight game. Coach Kyle Shanahan didn't take too kindly to the NFL being inconsiderate of that.

"I wish it wasn't. I mean, we just had a short week," Shanahana said in the postgame. "So I really wish it would've been Sunday, but it is what it is. Hopefully the guys can heal up and be ready to go.”

Not having the game be played on Saturday could be the difference between Trent Williams and George Kittle being active or not. The 49ers just got done playing a tight game as well.

Having to play in six days could take its toll, especially doing it for two weeks in a row. What a blunder by the NFL to screw over the fans, the 49ers, and the Seahawks.

But it doesn't matter because there is still a game to be played and watched. The 49ers are aware of what is at stake and will focus on that.

"We've earned this. This is the game that we want," said Shanahan. "We love that it's here. We'd love an opportunity to never leave here again this year. And we’ve got that opportunity Saturday night.”

