How the San Francisco 49ers Must Fix Left Guard This Offseason

The San Francisco 49ers enter this offseason with several roster questions, but one position that demands immediate attention is clearly left guard. While the NFL draft always offers long-term solutions, this is a spot where San Francisco should prioritize proven stability in free agency rather than projection.

Why the San Francisco 49ers must address left guard in free agency this offseason

The 49ers’ most recent starter, Spencer Burford, is set to hit the open market. Originally viewed as a swing tackle who could slide inside if needed, Burford ultimately logged significant snaps at guard. He was better than Connor Colby, but that is not saying all that much. Colby, a late-round rookie, struggled badly when pressed into action and became a liability in pass protection. Burford looked steadier by comparison, yet that says more about how low the bar was than it does about him being a long-term fix.

Interior pressure has hurt this offense at key moments, and that cannot continue if the team expects to contend. With the defense trending younger and still developing, premium draft capital should remain focused on defensive line, edge rusher, and other high-impact positions. Guard is not where the 49ers should gamble on development.

The offensive core is veteran-heavy right now. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Trent Williams are all foundational pieces, but they are also players the organization must maximize now. The championship window does not stay open forever, and they need to capitalize by inserting a plug-and-play starter. They would need to invest a first-round pick for that, and that is too much of a cost.

Fortunately, the free-agent market presents viable options. Veterans such as David Edwards, Isaac Seumalo, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Joel Bitonio, and Zion Johnson could provide immediate upgrades. Even mid-tier guards projected in the $5–8 million annual range would offer more certainty than hoping internal competition suddenly solves the issue.

Some may argue that drafting a guard provides long-term cost control and upside. That logic holds in certain circumstances, but rookie guards often experience steep learning curves. For a team with legitimate playoff aspirations, patience is a luxury they cannot afford at this position.

The worst-case scenario would be re-signing Burford and expecting competition between him and Colby, or another rookie, to fix the problem. Stability, not experimentation, should define the plan at left guard. If the 49ers want to fully capitalize on their veteran offensive core, free agency must deliver the solution before the draft even begins.