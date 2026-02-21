The San Francisco 49ers know they must address left guard this offseason, and one intriguing value option in free agency is Chris Paul, formerly of the Washington Commanders.

Will the San Francisco 49ers pursue Chris Paul in free agency?

Chris Paul entered the league as a seventh-round pick in 2022 and did not see much action early in his career. However, by Year 4, he stepped into a full-time role at left guard and held it for the entire season. While his performance included some inconsistency, which is expected from a first-year starter, he showed encouraging signs, particularly in pass protection.

Washington’s offense underwent changes last season, including an offensive coordinator, and that type of transition often leads to roster turnover. Paul could find himself looking for a new opportunity despite showing growth. For San Francisco, that creates a potential buy-low situation on a 27-year-old lineman who still has developmental upside.

Experience matters, but so does trajectory. Paul has logged 1,431 career snaps at left guard, enough to provide a meaningful evaluation sample, yet not so many that his ceiling feels capped. He is entering what should be the prime of his career. If the 49ers believe their coaching staff can refine his technique and consistency, they could view him as more than just a stopgap option.

Financially, the projection makes the fit even more logical. Spotrac estimates Paul could command a two-year deal worth roughly $9.4 million, averaging $4.7 million annually. That is a manageable figure for a starting guard and would preserve cap flexibility. San Francisco has multiple roster holes to address, and overspending at guard could prevent upgrades elsewhere.

This type of signing would also maintain competition. If they bring back Spencer Burford, he could continue to serve as a swing option with guard flexibility, while Connor Colby would still have a fair opportunity to develop next season. If Colby takes a significant step forward, the team would not be locked into a long-term, high-cost contract blocking his path. Conversely, if Paul clearly outperforms him, the 49ers would have stabilized the position without long-term risk.

It would not be a flashy move, and it would not dominate headlines. However, successful roster building often hinges on cost-effective, upward-trending players rather than splash signings. If San Francisco wants flexibility, competition, and upside at left guard, Chris Paul represents a smart and measured approach in NFL free agency this offseason.