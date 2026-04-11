How Signing CB Jack Jones Alters the 49ers' Draft Plans

What’s better than signing one cornerback? Signing two cornerbacks.

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly signing former Miami Dolphins’ Jack Jones to a one-year deal, per Ian Rapoport. Jones is the second cornerback the 49ers have signed this offseason after Nate Hobbs.

Interestingly, the 49ers are choosing to add Jones to the team now. It’s dual-faceted. Bringing in another corner is a signal to Renardo Green that he needs to step it up when the Niners open up OTAs and training camp.

The other angle is that it tips off what the 49ers’ draft plans are. With Jones aboard, it has to alter or consolidate its approach to the draft in less than two weeks. Here is how.

Adding Jones changes the draft

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Signing Jones all but finalizes the 49ers' passing on drafting a cornerback this year. With only six picks at their disposal, barring no trades on draft day, the Niners need to be very selective with the positions they go after.

It doesn't make much sense to draft a cornerback when the position isn’t remotely close to a need, especially after signing Hobbs and now Jones. They no longer have to feel the need to force a selection, if they ever did.

This allows them to prioritize the real weaknesses on the team, like offensive line, defensive line, and safety. I’m sure wide receiver and running back are on their to-do list for the draft as well.

There also doesn’t seem to be many cornerbacks that are very enticing to draft this year. There certainly won’t be any prospect worth taking with the 27th overall pick. It’s a fairly weak cornerback class.

The core of the cornerback group seems set now. They have Deommodore Lenoir, Upton Stout, Green, Hobbs, and Jones. Everyone else in the group will have to step up and claim a spot, like Darrell Luter Jr.

At least Luter and the others don’t have to stress over a rookie being added to the group. It would be very surprising if the 49ers end up drafting one this year. I wouldn’t anticipate that taking place.

All the focus should and will be on several other positions (offensive line, defensive line, safety) that need it and that have more quality prospects to choose from.

Cornerback can take a backseat in the draft this year.

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