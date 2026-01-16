49ers Ruling Out Fred Warner Against the Seahawks was an Easy Decision

He's getting closer.

Fred Warner is getting close to returning to the field for the San Francisco 49ers. Warner had his 21-day practice window opened on Jan. 13.

He's been a limited participant in every practice this week for the divisional playoff round against the Seattle Seahawks. Videos from reporters showcased Warner moving well in practice.

It started to look as if Warner would play against the Seahawks. His return would be everything for the 49ers. With George Kittle out, Warner would help fill a leadership void.

Still, to play Warner after one week of practice, which was mostly walkthroughs, is risky. And that is why the 49ers ruled out Warner against the Seahawks.

It was easy to rule out Fred Warner

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It was an easy decision for the 49ers to keep Warner on the Injured Reserve list. Look, I understand how important a player he is. If he were to return on Saturday against the Seahawks, it would boost the 49ers more than a rush of adrenaline.

However, he has only practiced for one week. And it was a week of walkthroughs, with one practice having an uptick in intensity. Is that enough time to see what Warner has?

Is that enough time for Warner to be acclimated? He will be jumping right into a hectic divisional playoff game against the most physical opponent the 49ers have faced.

Another factor to consider is if Warner's left leg, his healthy one, is compensating for the injury he suffered on his right ankle. While he may get the green light for his right ankle, he might still need time to trust his legs.

Fred Warner is not practicing today. pic.twitter.com/5p0tMrPtfl — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) January 15, 2026

It's common for players to injure their healthy leg as opposed to reinjuring their previous one. Now, Warner hasn't been out for that long, even though it feels like forever in the football realm.

But there is an acclimation process to ensure his base is nearly identical without favoring one over the other. Kyle Shanahan said Warner has a better chance next week if the 49ers were to advance.

It makes sense. He will have gotten more time on the field to test his legs out and get back into the thick of things. Throwing him into the fire without a proper ramp-up would be malpractice.

You could even argue that it is the case next week if the 49ers beat the Seahawks. In any case, holding Warner out is the correct call. Eric Kendricks can hold it down for them in the meantime.

