All 49ers

Kyle Shanahan Evaluates 49ers Rookie Mykel Williams' Season

Here is what Kyle Shanahan had to say about the season Mykel Williams was having his rookie season before it ended due to a torn ACL.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) blocks San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) blocks San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just when you think the injuries can't get worse for the San Francisco 49ers, they do.

Rookie first-round pick Mykel Williams is done for the year with a torn ACL. The win against the New York Giants becomes bittersweet as a result.

Once again, MetLife Stadium ends the season for a 49ers player. It's a bummer for Williams, who was having a fine season. By no means was it perfect or that great, but he did show a lot of promise.

The 49ers are hoping that promise doesn't get derailed as a result of his injury. On Monday, Kyle Shanahan was asked to evaluate how Williams was performing this season up until his injury.

Kyle Shanahan evaluates Mykel Williams' rookie season

49ers DL Mykel Williams
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“I'm really happy with Mykel. I would do the exact same thing over again. I just hurt for him," said Shanahan. "I was loving watching him battle through all this stuff. He battled to get back in the season after an injury in training camp. He's been playing a long time since then. You know, I thought he was a guy who kind of needed a Bye Week more than anyone.

"So, I'm just really disappointed that he is not able to really continue developing through this year because I believe we got a hell of a player who's going to really figure this out in the run game and the pass game. He still will, but I hurt for him that he isn't going to do that over the next half of this year.”

Shanahan's "bye week" comments are intriguing. This isn't far off from when they had Drake Jackson in 2022 as a rookie. The 49ers thought he wore down as the season went on.

49ers DL Mykel Williams
Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles in the pocket under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Now, it's Williams who seems to have suffered from that. It doesn't mean it had anything to do with his torn ACL. MetLife Stadium is fully to blame for its cursed history.

But it does show how taxing playing defensive lineman is. It only got worse for Williams when Nick Bosa was lost for the season, and it probably increased with Bryce Huff currently out.

Nevertheless, Shanahan liked what he saw from Williams this season. It's hard not to. He came in and immediately improved the run defense. His pass rush has a lot to be desired, but that was expected.

This year was the chance for him to take his lumps and improve that skill. Unfortunately, he's got a long recovery ahead before he can pick up where he left off.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.

Read more 49ers On SI

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News