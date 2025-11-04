This is the player the 49ers most likely will get at the trade deadline
We know the 49ers have been calling teams about potential trades for pass rushers. They practically have no choice.
Their record is 6-3, their schedule is light and the field is wide open in the NFL this season. And yet, Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams both are out for the season with torn ACLs.
Last week, the 49ers traded for Keion White, but he was just the prelude to the move the 49ers almost certainly will make today before the deadline at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. White is a backup. The next player the 49ers trade for most likely will start for them at defensive end the rest of the season. And that player probably will be Miami Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb.
Why Bradley Chubb makes sense for the 49ers
The Dolphins are having a fire sale. They just traded edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick, which means the 49ers probably can get Chubb for a fourth- or a fifth-round pick.
Chubb is 29, and he missed all of 2024 with a torn ACL. But so far this season, he hasn't missed a game and he has four sacks, so he's staying healthy and producing. In addition, he's signed through 2027, so the 49ers can keep him beyond this season if he plays well. Or, they can cut him at any time because he has no guaranteed money left on his contract beyond this season.
Still, the 49ers might need Chubb in 2026. That's because it's unclear when Bosa and Williams will be ready to return from their knee injuries. Williams, in particular, tore his ACL and his lateral meniscus in Week 9, which means he could miss the first half of the season in addition to training camp and OTAs.
How Chubb would change the outlook of the 49ers' defense
Chubb obviously would be a significant and instant upgrade over Clelin Ferrell, who was signed to the practice squad and called to play against the Giants last week.
But there's a reason trading for Chubb will be cheaper than trading for his former teammate Jaelan Phillips. Both of them have injury histories, but Phillips seems to be fully recovered, considering his pass-rush win percentage this season is an excellent 19.3. Meanwhile, Chubb's pass-rush win percentage is just 9.6.
It's possible that Chubb hasn't regained all of his quickness and explosion following his ACL tear last year. It's also possible that he simply is approaching 30 and isn't the player he once was. Which is why the 49ers should offer nothing more than a Day 3 pick for him.
Chubb won't make the 49ers Super Bowl favorites, but if he stays healthy, he'll keep them in the mix, which is all they need.
Reach the playoffs, get hot and see what happens.