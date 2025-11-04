All 49ers

This is the player the 49ers most likely will get at the trade deadline

The 49ers have to be buyers.

Grant Cohn

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

We know the 49ers have been calling teams about potential trades for pass rushers. They practically have no choice.

Their record is 6-3, their schedule is light and the field is wide open in the NFL this season. And yet, Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams both are out for the season with torn ACLs.

Last week, the 49ers traded for Keion White, but he was just the prelude to the move the 49ers almost certainly will make today before the deadline at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. White is a backup. The next player the 49ers trade for most likely will start for them at defensive end the rest of the season. And that player probably will be Miami Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb.

Why Bradley Chubb makes sense for the 49ers

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) takes the field for a game against the
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Dolphins are having a fire sale. They just traded edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick, which means the 49ers probably can get Chubb for a fourth- or a fifth-round pick.

Chubb is 29, and he missed all of 2024 with a torn ACL. But so far this season, he hasn't missed a game and he has four sacks, so he's staying healthy and producing. In addition, he's signed through 2027, so the 49ers can keep him beyond this season if he plays well. Or, they can cut him at any time because he has no guaranteed money left on his contract beyond this season.

Still, the 49ers might need Chubb in 2026. That's because it's unclear when Bosa and Williams will be ready to return from their knee injuries. Williams, in particular, tore his ACL and his lateral meniscus in Week 9, which means he could miss the first half of the season in addition to training camp and OTAs.

How Chubb would change the outlook of the 49ers' defense

Aug 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh celebrates after a play du
Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Chubb obviously would be a significant and instant upgrade over Clelin Ferrell, who was signed to the practice squad and called to play against the Giants last week.

But there's a reason trading for Chubb will be cheaper than trading for his former teammate Jaelan Phillips. Both of them have injury histories, but Phillips seems to be fully recovered, considering his pass-rush win percentage this season is an excellent 19.3. Meanwhile, Chubb's pass-rush win percentage is just 9.6.

It's possible that Chubb hasn't regained all of his quickness and explosion following his ACL tear last year. It's also possible that he simply is approaching 30 and isn't the player he once was. Which is why the 49ers should offer nothing more than a Day 3 pick for him.

Chubb won't make the 49ers Super Bowl favorites, but if he stays healthy, he'll keep them in the mix, which is all they need.

Reach the playoffs, get hot and see what happens.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News