Marques Sigle Shares Poignant Story After Being Drafted by 49ers

Ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft, Marques Sigle, who was drafted last year, shared a heartwarming story about the moment the San Francisco 49ers selected him.

The 23-year-old safety was selected in the fifth round with the 160th overall pick, joining the team as a Day 3 addition after playing for North Dakota State and Kansas State.

Marques Sigle shares an awesome 49ers story

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) reacts after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Ahead of his rookie season in the City by the Bay, Sigle reflected on what the moment meant not just for him, but for his close family as well.

He recently looked back at the day he was drafted and the emotional reaction it sparked at home.

For Sigle, joining the franchise carried special meaning because of a connection that goes back to his childhood. Growing up, his father in particular had always supported the 49ers, making the moment even more memorable when Sigle finally heard his name called on draft day.

"My dad has been a 49ers fan as long as I've known," Sigle said on the 49ers' Instagram. "So, I could always follow back on his team when I was growing up and say, 'that's my dad's team.' To be a part of that organization is huge for me and my family.

"Just seeing my dad get so excited, hearing 'oh, that's my 49ers.' I can say, 'a 49ers fan.' That was just huge to hear that," Sigle continued. "Just to show how proud he is and to see that for my life, it was just huge."

Marques Sigle cluld thrive under new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles with the ball defended by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and safety Marques Sigle (36) during the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In his rookie season with the 49ers, Sigle showed flashes of promise. He appeared in 15 games and made seven starts, recording 52 total tackles, including 28 solo tackles, along with two passes defended and one fumble recovery during the 2025 season.

Sigle earned meaningful playing time in a crowded secondary, logging over a third of the team’s defensive snaps while also contributing heavily on special teams. His athleticism and speed allowed him to make plays near the line of scrimmage, where he graded stronger as a run defender than in pass coverage.

Overall, Sigle’s rookie campaign highlighted both his potential and areas for development, particularly in coverage responsibilities.

After learning the ropes under Robert Saleh, Sigle will look to continue his development in the 49ers’ defensive system under new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

But playing for the team his father supports adds extra motivation for Sigle to become the best version of himself.